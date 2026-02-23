Dallas Cowboys Predicted to Trade for Steelers’ Defensive Pillar After Brian Schottenheimer’s Roster Cut

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets Oct 5, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and general manager Jerry Jones stands on the field prior to a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRobertxDeutschx 20251005_rtc_jo9_0011

The Cowboys’ defensive issues became the central focus of the team after seeing them give up the most passing yards per game in 2025. That’s exactly why Jerry Jones has to prioritize upgrading the secondary, and why Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine floated the idea that a trade for Jalen Ramsey could realistically be on the table.

“There is risk in trading for Ramsey. He’s 31 and was moved to safety in the latter half of the season in Pittsburgh. However, it probably would only cost a Day 3 pick given his price tag and age,” Ballentine wrote. “Even if the Cowboys have to keep him at safety, he would bring playmaking and leadership to the secondary.”

Even though Ramsey hasn’t been with the Cowboys, he has a history with Jerry Jones’ team. Back in the 2016 NFL Draft, Ramsey openly believed the Cowboys would take him before they pivoted to Ezekiel Elliott. Then, in the 2025 offseason, Dallas resurfaced as a potential suitor when the Miami Dolphins explored moving him.

Neither scenario materialized. Still, the link never faded. Now, with the Cowboys’ secondary clearly needing reinforcements, the fit feels practical rather than nostalgic.

Trevon Diggs went down late in the season. DaRon Bland struggled to stay healthy. Shavon Revel Jr. is in the mix, but relying solely on youth isn’t a serious solution for a team trying to contend. Ramsey did shift to safety mid-season, and yes, there were moments where he looked a step slow in coverage. But he still delivered a productive year in Pittsburgh and remained one of the defense’s structural pieces.

He arrived with the Steelers in a blockbuster that included Jonnu Smith and a 2027 seventh-round pick in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-rounder. Ramsey started every regular-season game, totaling 88 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, and 1 interception.

The ball production dipped, but the snap count and role didn’t. However, the complication is financial. Ramsey carries a $19.5 million cap hit, which feels steep relative to his 2025 output.

Still, with the league year approaching, the possibility of a Ramsey-to-Dallas deal isn’t far-fetched. If it happens, it would mark Brian Schottenheimer’s second defensive roster move of the offseason.

Brian Schottenheimer waived linebacker Logan Wilson

The Cowboys, now with Christian Parker running the defense, have made their first roster decision of the offseason. They’ve moved on from linebacker Logan Wilson. In doing so, Dallas chose to stick with Kenneth Murray Jr. as the starter instead. The waiver shows an early glimpse into how Parker wants this defense to function in 2026, something he laid out clearly during his introductory press conference.

“Definitely stopping the run and affecting the quarterback are the two most important things you can do,” Parker said. “You affect the quarterback by stopping the run… When you have teams in 3rd-and-2s and 3rd-and-3s, usually those aren’t the defenses that are as successful. But if you can win first down and you’re strong on fundamentals, we’re getting off blocks, we’re tackling, we’re attacking the football, we’re situationally aware, those are the ones that are successful.”

Wilson was brought in at last year’s trade deadline, with Dallas sending a seventh-round pick to the Cincinnati Bengals in hopes of stabilizing a shaky linebacker room.

Wilson appeared in seven games, made just one start, and finished with 24 tackles and a forced fumble. Serviceable numbers, but not impactful enough to lock down a long-term role.

Now, Wilson becomes the first one of several anticipated defensive roster moves this offseason. In the process, Dallas saves $6.5M in salary cap space. Whether the Cowboys follow that up with a splashier addition, like a potential move for Ramsey, remains to be seen.