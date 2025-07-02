Dan Campbell & Lions to Trade for TJ Watt After LB Keeps Getting Ignored, CBS Predicts

After months of tension over TJ Watt’s contract extension—marked by skipped OTAs, missed minicamps, and the Steelers‘ calculated silence—the conversation has decisively pivoted toward trade speculation. And this isn’t just idle chatter. Consider how quickly predictions of Watt’s next destination have surfaced amid the uncertainty. Leading the chorus is Andrew Fillipponi, who suggested the Eagles are in the mix to land the 7x Pro Bowler. The proposed compensation? “Nolan Smith and a late-round pick,” according to Fillipponi.

The rationale, he argues, is straightforward: a Watt deal likely won’t be limited to draft assets alone, with players who are factoring in. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler added his own valuation to the debate, asserting that “TJ Watt is worth a 1st round pick and a day 2 pick in a trade (probably more 3rd round than 2nd round pick).” Yet as speculation intensifies, one question looms over the entire landscape: Who has both the appetite and the capital to make a move for Watt?

CBS Sports believes Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions could be the one. And the speculations aren’t without merit. Think about this—they’ve got Aidan Hutchinson, one of the best young pass rushers in the league, having over 150 tackles and 18.5 sacks in just three seasons. But a severe leg injury in the last season shifted everything, limiting the young DE to just 5 games (recording 19 tackles and 7.5 sacks).

Just like that, the Lions responded by going on a hunt to add a pass rusher to the roster.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 6, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) reacts after sacking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) in the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium.

They succeeded eventually when they acquired the 3x Pro Bowler Za’Darius Smith back in November 2024, as a replacement for Hutchinson. But the marriage didn’t last long, and the Lions released Smith (after just 8 games and 12 tackles) just before free agency kicked off in March this year. The result? Well, despite Hutchinson’s talent and recovery progress, Dan Campbell and Co. still want another strong pass rusher opposite him.

And that’s where TJ’s trade rumors come in. To spice things up, they’ve got the resources to afford a player of TJ Watt’s calibre. We’re talking about $40 million in salary cap space, ranking third most in the NFL. This kind of flexibility allows a team to have high-profile linebackers like TJ Watt. As the stars align and TJ finds himself amidst trade rumors, consider the Lions in line to snag TJ ahead of the 2025 season. After all, the Steelers continue to ignore the veteran LB.

The Steelers paid everyone but TJ Watt

At this point, you could feel the frustration brewing in the Steel City whenever it comes to TJ Watt’s future with the Steelers. And it makes sense. NFL analysts and reporters are debating the irony of the front office. The reason seems pretty clear: the Steelers paid DK Metcalf over $130 million for the next four years, and he’s yet to play his first game at the Acrisure Stadium.

Then came the blockbuster trade right before the calendar flipped to July. The Steelers acquired Jalen Ramsey along with Jonnu Smith and a 2027 seventh-round pick. They never stopped right there. If the reports are accurate, the Steelers raised Ramsey’s salary by $1.5 million, taking his 2025-26 salary to $26.6 million. And that’s what bothers ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“What about TJ Watt?” Schefter ranted on The Pat McAfee Show. “Everybody just has assumed rightfully that the two sides will figure it out, but I don’t think they’re very close right now, and I don’t think that he’s particularly pleased.” Entering the final year of his deal, TJ Watt is seeking a new deal, reportedly around a four-year, $160 million deal. But the Steelers haven’t confirmed any possible deal with their LB. And now, here we are. Amidst the trade rumors, and while the Steelers are paying other players.

“You know what, they just gave Jonnu Smith more money. They just gave Jalen Ramsey more money.” Schefter added. “They haven’t given TJ a lot of money, and you just wonder how that’s going to play out here.” Earlier, Mike Florio of the Pro Football Talk also shed light on the same concern, stating, “DK Metcalf — when they give him a five-year, $130 million contract, and he’s never played for the team before — that’s going to embolden [T.J. Watt], who’s been a loyal servant since 2017.”

All in all, it’s where TJ Watt’s contract extension saga is expected to end. A new deal doesn’t seem to be on the table. So be it, a trade. Eagles? Lions? Or any other team? Or do the Steelers still have some magic cards in their list? That’ll soon be finalized.