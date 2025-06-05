Dan Campbell Recalls Gritty Moment That Defined Frank Ragnow’s Legacy as Lions Star Announces Retirement

Picture this: Divisional Round between the Lions and the Bucs (2023 season). Late in the third quarter, the Lions were locked in a tense 10-10 tie with the Buccaneers. Facing a critical fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line, head coach Dan Campbell made the bold decision to go for it. The ball was handed to third-string running back Craig Reynolds, who wasn’t even supposed to be on the field for that play.

But let’s face it—everyone remembers the touchdown. Fourth-and-goal. Ball at the one. Reynolds is in the backfield. But sometimes, what folks forget is who made it happen. Frank Ragnow—already limping through a busted knee and ankle—lines up across from Tampa’s mountain-of-a-man Vita Vea… and still clears a lane. That block? That was pain, grit, and pure stubbornness wrapped into one snap. Reynolds took full advantage. Touchdown. Lions took the lead. But Ragnow was hurt. He was in pain.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fast forward, and now that the Lions’ center has hung up his cleats, the head coach, Dan Campbell, recalled that fourth-and-goal and called it one of his favorite Frank Ragnow moments. “Start with Frank, man. Frank’s been an unbelievable teammate, football player, man in the community, man, he’s done it all, and he will be, he will be sorely missed,” Campbell recently said, honoring the Lions’ legend after his retirement.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“One of the greatest memories I have of Frank was divisional against Tampa Bay, fourth and one. We run downhill to Craig Reynolds, man, and he’s got big boy, and he hits him, and he kind of hits the knee, and then he has to get back up and top the block. We score man. It was huge, you know, this type of player he was. So he will be missed.”

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!