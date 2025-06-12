Dan Quinn Withholds Injury Details on Noah Brown Despite Issuing New Update

The Commanders kicked off their mandatory mini-camp, but it looks like Noah Brown’s stint in Washington is anything but smooth. Why? Well, the wideout first sustained a kidney injury in week 13 of the last season against the Titans. And now? Well, he went down during a routine 7‑on‑7 drill, limped off the field, threw his helmet in visible frustration, and was carted to the facility for evaluation.

Not the kind of start the Commanders and head coach Dan Quinn wanted for Brown in minicamp. And suddenly, the head coach has become the center of attention as everyone’s now waiting for Brown’s return, an update on his possible return, to be precise. But the update from the head coach wasn’t all glitter and touchdown. In fact, Dan Quinn made it clear that he knows nothing about his recovery.

“I have no update on Noah. He’s getting an MRI today,” Quinn said. MRI of which body part? The head coach didn’t specify.

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!