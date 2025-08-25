Dolphins Tyreek Hill Receives Costly Divorce Update From Ex-Wife Keeta Vaccaro Amid Legal Battle

For Tyreek Hill, life off the field has been anything but routine, as intense personal battles now rival his high-stakes performance on game day. In April this year, Hill’s ex-wife, Keeta Vaccaro, filed for divorce from the Dolphins‘ wideout. Yes, just a day after a dispute over parental responsibilities. Vaccaro reportedly accused Hill of not being involved enough with their infant daughter, Capri.

The wideout reportedly became upset, threw a laptop to the floor, and grabbed their daughter, stating, “I have the same rights as a father as her as a mother, and I can take my baby whenever I want.” Although no physical altercation occurred and no arrests were made, the situation led to Vaccaro seeking legal separation. In the aftermath, Vaccaro alleged that Hill had not provided temporary spousal or child support. Besides, he didn’t agree to a custody arrangement for their daughter.

Fast forward to now, and the legal battle has intensified between the couple. Per Daily Mail’s report, Hill is forced to pay an eye-popping figure to his ex-wife for their marriage. Right now, Hill is handing over $20K to $50K per month just to maintain Vaccaro’s lifestyle. On top of that, he’s also paying a one-time $500K check she can use for expenses or legal bills.

Then there’s the $457,517 toward her lawyers (she initially asked for over $1.1 million, but the judge ruled that amount was excessive), plus a $100K car allowance. She also gets to stay in their $5.5 million Miami condo, with Hill covering mortgage, insurance, utilities, and internet, plus health insurance for her and their baby. These staggering payments represent Hill’s ongoing financial responsibility to maintain his ex-wife’s lifestyle while the divorce proceedings continue.

The wideout will cover her living expenses, legal fees, and basic needs, sure. But it doesn’t include the final settlement, which could still run into millions. On top of that, Vaccaro had made some of the more expensive demands, but the judge blocked those requests, limiting Hill’s financial obligations to a more reasonable level.

Amidst the chaos, the judge offered some relief to Tyreek Hill

Ever since the dispute between Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro at their Miami residence, the couple has submitted 133 documents. However, the Dolphins’ wideout finally got some relief last week, when Judge Spencer Multack blocked some of his ex-wife’s costlier demands. Vaccaro had requested to keep Hill’s $200K Bentley Bentayga, but the judge denied that, instructing her to find a new car and allowing her to bill Hill $100K toward it instead.

Besides, the judge ordered the wideout to continue covering all debts, taxes, insurance, utilities, and internet for the marital condo, along with health insurance for Vaccaro and their daughter, Capri. However, his August 15 ruling denied Vaccaro’s request to regain her debit card and access to Hill’s bank accounts, drawing a clear line on what financial control she could exercise. The reason?

Well, Judge Multack wrote, “The wife testified, consistent with her husband, that after the parties separated, she paid off her student loans with the husband’s debit card. The husband testified that this expenditure, along with the wife’s transfer of debit card funds to her mother, prompted him to restrict the wife’s access to the debit cards.” While relationship drama isn’t exactly breaking news for the Dolphins wideout, no doubt. But how long will this legal battle with his ex-wife drag on? That’s still anyone’s guess.