Mike McDaniel Makes Roster Cut as Tua Tagovailoa Refuses to Trust Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill

The Dolphins sauntered into training camp with that signature Mike McDaniel discipline. On-field fanfare was expected; this is Miami, after all. But behind the scenes, the Dolphins were all business, trimming the edges with some sharp roster housekeeping. Day one saw veteran Daniel Brunskill sign while Brett Gabbert was shown the door. Rookie guard Liam Eichenberg and TE Darren Waller got the PUP label, quietly sidelined but still on the 90-man.

Then two splashy additions: CB Cornell Armstrong and OL Obinna Eze joined to fill gaps, and when Artie Burns landed on IR, Miami snatched cornerback Jack Jones the very next day. It’s subtle sculpting, but you can feel the template tightening before cut-day chaos. It wasn’t flashy, but it felt deliberate, like McDaniel’s already chiseling down to the 53 he trusts.

Fast forward to now, and the Miami team has made its next roster moves. They scooped up veteran CB Mike Hilton, but they also waived RB Nate Noel, as confirmed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Following the draft week, the Dolphins signed Noel as an undrafted free agent in May this year. A Missouri Tigers product, Noel started 11 games in his final collegiate season and rushed for 818 yards on 163 carries (5.0 avg.), while racking up three touchdowns.

Before adding depth to the Tigers’ run game, Noel spent four seasons at Appalachian State (2020-23). The 23-year-old appeared in 44 games, started 35, and rushed for 3,074 yards on 541 carries (5.7 avg.), and 18 scores. Meanwhile, Hilton arrived in the NFL as an undrafted free agent when the Jaguars signed him following the 2016 NFL draft. Over eight NFL seasons, the veteran cornerback served as a backup with the Steelers and the Bengals.

Hilton has appeared in 123 career games, started in 56, and recorded over 500 tackles (386 solo), 11.5 sacks, and 13 interceptions. That said, the Dolphins are the fifth team that Mike Hilton will suit up for in the 2025 season. He didn’t get on the field with the Jaguars and Patriots, but the 31-year-old might just fit right into Mike McDaniel’s secondary this season.

Meanwhile, in the quiet shuffle between goodbyes and hellos, tension is brewing between Mike McDaniel’s players—the quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, and his wide receiver, Tyreek Hill.

Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill’s relationship is a work in progress

A star player having a not-so-good season isn’t breaking news in the NFL. It’s the script we’ve seen before. But last season was different, especially with the Dolphins. Week 18 showdown? Chaos, during the game, and the aftermath only turned messier. “After the game, he said some things that have to be mended.” These are Terron Armstead’s words, and the subject here was Tyreek Hill.

The veteran wideout was frustrated after a poor performance from his team that limited his numbers under 1,000 yards for the first time in years. “I’m out, bro. It was great playing here,” he said at that time, frustration clearly visible. Fast forward to now, and Hill is still here. Plus, he’s apologizing actively to his quarterback—on shows, in interviews, even to his mom. “This is my public apology to you, Tua. I love you, bro,” he said.

via Imago CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 29: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill 10 leaves the field following the National Football League game between the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns on December 29, 2024, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH.

But Tua isn’t sugarcoating it. How could he? After all, every sharpest arm needs hands it can trust. “When you say something like that,” Tua said, “you don’t just come back with ‘My bad.’ You gotta work that relationship up. He is working on himself.” There’s a bruise in their relationship. The quarterback called his relationship with Hill a work in progress. Meanwhile, Hill is doing everything he can to make things better.

Count therapy sessions, prayers, connecting with the new receiver’s coach, you name it. “I understand Tua better,” the wideout said. “I’m chasing 2K again. I understand what Coach is trying to do.” It’s great to hear from a veteran receiver. He’s working harder. He’s saying all the good things. But we’ll see how things work out during the season.