Not Patrick Mahomes or Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill Picks the Best QB He Has Played With

Following his trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins, Tyreek Hill is set to miss the postseason for the second straight year due to a couple of circumstances. For one, he’s been sidelined while dealing with an injury. For another, Miami simply failed to punch its ticket to the playoffs.

Now, with the 2025 regular season winding down and Hill focused on rehab, the star receiver was asked a simple but loaded question during his live Instagram stream: Who’s the best quarterback he’s ever played with? It’s a fascinating one, especially considering his résumé includes time alongside Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa. Yet despite sharing the field with both, neither managed to top Hill’s list.

“The best quarterback I probably played with was probably Matt Moore,” Hill said.

Hill knew exactly what he was doing. He understood the reaction his answer would spark, which is why he immediately leaned into it, daring fans to run with the quote. “Yeah, put that on your f***ing Twitter,” Hill added. “How about that? That’ll be one of the obvious answers. I ain’t gonna give you what you want.”

While the comment felt tongue-in-cheek, Hill’s history with Moore does offer some context. Hill began his NFL career with the Chiefs in 2016, but his time playing alongside Moore came during the 2019 season. That opportunity opened up in Week 7 when Mahomes went down with a knee injury against the Denver Broncos. Moore stepped in and finished the game, going 10-of-19 for 117 yards and a touchdown.

The following week, Moore got the start against the Green Bay Packers. The backup quarterback delivered a solid performance. We’re talking about 24-of-36 for 267 yards and two touchdowns. In that game, Moore targeted Hill nine times, with the receiver catching six passes for 76 yards and leading Kansas City’s passing attack in a 31–24 loss.

Hill got one more extended look with Moore under center in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings. That outing turned into Moore’s best of the stretch. He went 25-of-35 for 275 yards and a touchdown, guiding the Chiefs to a 26–23 win. Hill, meanwhile, had his most productive game of the season at that point, hauling in six catches on nine targets for 140 yards and a score.

Those few games were the entirety of Hill’s experience with Moore running the offense. And while there’s still debate over whether the comment was serious or delivered with a grin, one thing is hard to overlook: this isn’t the first time Hill has sidestepped Tua when the conversation turns to the league’s best quarterbacks. Ahead of the 2025 season, Hill was asked to name his top five quarterbacks in the NFL.

The first four were no surprise: Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow. But when it came to the fifth spot, there was a noticeable pause. Instead of naming Tua, Hill went in a different direction and picked Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Fast forward to now, and Hill has once again flipped the script. Only this time, he refused to name Mahomes as well, as the receiver steered the conversation away from the usual elite names altogether. Whether intentional or not, the pattern is hard to miss. Meanwhile, as Hill’s 2025 season washed away due to a season-ending injury, his future with the Dolphins has now become a topic of conversation.

Tyreek Hill shares a cryptic response to rumors of him leaving the Dolphins

The rumors around Tyreek Hill potentially leaving the Dolphins started almost immediately after Miami wrapped up the 2024 season. Hill ultimately stayed put for 2025, but it’s hard to argue that the noise didn’t linger. Most of the offseason and even the opening weeks of the regular season felt clouded by speculation. Add a serious, season-ending knee injury to the mix, and the conversation around Hill’s future in Miami only grew louder.

Recently, that chatter picked up again when a fan pointed out that Hill could be on his way out simply because the Dolphins may not be able to handle his looming cap hit. Hill didn’t offer a direct response. Instead, he took to his X account and replied with a cryptic GIF of Jim Halpert from The Office, hiding inside a car. It was just enough ambiguity to keep the speculation alive.

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill on the field during pregame warmups before an NFL game between the Texans and the Dolphins on December 15, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Looking ahead to the 2026 offseason, Hill’s contract situation has become a central talking point. At this stage of his career, the receiver is set to carry a massive $51.8 million cap hit in 2026. Miami could free up $23.6 million by releasing him, while absorbing the remaining dead money.

And given that Hill’s production over the past two seasons hasn’t quite aligned with that number, it’s fair to say the math complicates his future with the franchise. Whether Hill remains in Miami, explores a potential reunion with the Chiefs, or ends up wearing a new jersey? It remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: The Dolphins are approaching a decision. And it won’t be easy to ignore heading into the offseason.