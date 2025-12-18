Tyreek Hill Drops Significant Injury Update After Dolphins Benched Tua Tagovailoa

With just three weeks left before the postseason begins, one thing has defined this regular season more than anything else: star players going down with season-ending injuries. Quarterbacks, receivers, running backs, no position has been spared. And with several teams already out of the playoff picture, including the Miami Dolphins, attention is now shifting toward what comes next. That includes an update on Tyreek Hill.

On Thursday, the veteran wide receiver took to Instagram and shared a story captioned, “tryna get back, plus more.” In the clip, Hill is seen inside an indoor rehab facility, working through controlled movements. We’re talking explosive forward arm drives with his lower body braced, followed by single-leg knee drives designed to mimic sprint mechanics.

Given the severity of his knee injury, the pace of the workout stood out. Everything looked deliberate and controlled, clearly aimed at rebuilding strength and stability rather than pushing speed. And there’s a reason Hill is grinding. Back in September, the Dolphins wideout suffered a dislocated knee along with multiple ligament tears, including a torn ACL, against the New York Jets.

After surgery, Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, struck an optimistic tone. He admitted that a return in time for the start of the 2026 season was realistic for Hill:

“There is no nerve damage, no blood flow issues, no broken bones, the cartilage is fine.”

Still, that’s where things get a little tricky. ACL recoveries typically take anywhere from eight to twelve months. Since Hill went down in September, the timeline does suggest he could be ready before the 2026 regular season kicks off. The bigger question, though, isn’t when he’ll return. It’s where. Yes, Hill remains under contract through the 2026 season.

But with the Dolphins heading toward a reset, nothing feels guaranteed. Miami will search for a new general manager this offseason. They’ve already benched Tua Tagovailoa with three games left following their Monday night loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. And not long after that decision, Hill posted a viral GIF of someone flashing the peace sign and disappearing. A moment that raised more than a few eyebrows, considering the WR has previously hinted that he wanted a way out of Miami.

So while Tyreek Hill’s return to the field seems likely, whether that comeback happens in Miami or elsewhere may be one of the bigger questions of the upcoming offseason. What does feel clear is this: Tua Tagovailoa’s future with the Dolphins is suddenly anything but secure.

Several reasons came to light behind Tua Tagovailoa’s benching

Tua Tagovailoa’s benching came at a strange time and understandably raised a few eyebrows. After all, despite a slow and uneven start to the season, the quarterback had just guided the Dolphins through a four-game winning streak. That run, however, came to an abrupt end with a 28–15 loss to the Steelers on Monday night. And while that defeat played a role, it wasn’t the only reason Tua found himself on the bench. His overall performance mattered, too.

To put it in context, Tagovailoa averaged just 157 passing yards per game during that four-game stretch. In the process, he threw three touchdowns and three interceptions, failing to top 175 yards in any of those wins. Yes, Miami kept winning. But three out of those four wins came against teams with a combined 11–31 record. Then came Week 15 on Monday Night Football against Pittsburgh.

Tua actually had one of his better stat lines, completing 22 of 28 passes for 253 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception. Still, the loss effectively crushed Miami’s playoff hopes. And with a rebuild looming this offseason (involving both the roster and the front office), the benching felt less shocking and more inevitable. Now, seventh-round pick Quinn Ewers is expected to take over under center. Whether Tua returns next season or not? It remains an open question.