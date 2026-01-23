Tyreek Hill Fires Back at Eagles Legend After Jalen Hurts Criticism

Former Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean ‘Shady’ McCoy didn’t hold back after doing what he called “a lot of digging” and publicly criticizing Jalen Hurts following the Eagles’ Wild Card loss to the injury-depleted San Francisco 49ers. However, not everyone appreciated the timing or substance of those comments. And as the conversation picked up steam, wide receiver Tyreek Hill appeared to fire a subtle shot back at McCoy on social media.

“Hire shady as QB coach,” Hill wrote on ‘X,’ addressing McCoy.

The post came shortly after McCoy broke down what he saw as deeper issues with Hurts and the Eagles’ offense. Speaking on Speakeasy, McCoy said, “Hurts, I need you to be special. Make plays. I did a lot of digging, man, and I don’t want to throw him under the bus here, but I know some people and the problem is [the Eagles] can’t do different, exotic looks, different formations, different motions, because I’m hearing that he can’t really do it.”

McCoy wasn’t alone in his criticism, especially after Hurts’ rough outing against the 49ers. The quarterback finished 20-of-35 for 168 yards with one touchdown, no interceptions, and one sack. On the ground, he managed just 14 yards on four carries, and perhaps most telling, he went 3-for-11 for only 38 yards on throws of 10-plus yards. That lack of explosive plays is exactly what fueled McCoy’s frustration.

And while Hill’s jab may have been lighthearted, it doesn’t erase the larger conversation around Hurts’ limitations as a passer during the 2025 season. For starters, pressure was a constant issue. And one of the recurring critiques has been his tendency to bail from the pocket at the first hint of heat. The numbers back that up. Inside the pocket, Hurts’ efficiency dipped noticeably.

We’re talking about a drop from 74.0% completions, 4 interceptions, 8.7 yards per attempt, and a 110.3 passer rating in 2024 to 68.1%, 4 interceptions, 7.5 yards per attempt, and a 104.2 rating in 2025. Zooming out even further, the Eagles also lost traction in the area they leaned on most a year ago: the run game. Team rushing output dropped from 3,048 yards to 1,908, while total rushing attempts fell sharply from 621 to 459, per reports. Hurts is still mobile, but the design has clearly changed.

His rushing production fell from 630 yards and 14 touchdowns on 4.2 yards per carry in 2024 to 421 yards, eight touchdowns, and 4.0 yards per attempt in 2025. He’s keeping the ball less by design, and without that dual-threat stress, defenses have had an easier time sitting on the Eagles’ offense.

Every quarterback has limitations. In Philadelphia’s case, though, the very things that powered their 2024 run struggled to show up in 2025. And the result is hard to miss: the Eagles are out of the playoffs, their offensive coordinator is gone, and the spotlight is firmly back on Hurts heading into what feels like a defining offseason.

As for Tyreek Hill, the wideout is continuing to make his presence felt via his social media posts.

Tyreek Hill shares a cryptic message after the Chiefs hired Eric Bieniemy

Tyreek Hill may be away from the field after suffering a season-ending injury during the 2025 regular season, but that hasn’t stopped him from staying very much part of the NFL conversation. Even while sidelined, Hill has been closely following league developments and reacting to them in his own subtle way.

After former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was linked to the Los Angeles Chargers, Hill took to X and simply wrote, “Mike to the Chargers hm.” Short, curious, and just enough to get people talking. But it was his reaction to the next coaching move that really caught attention. When the Kansas City Chiefs hired their former offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, to replace Matt Nagy, Hill posted again. “EB to the Chiefs hm.”

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Houston Texans vs Miami Dolphins, December 15, 2024 Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill on the field during pregame warmups before an NFL game between the Texans and the Dolphins on December 15, 2024 in Houston, Texas. *** NFL Houston Texans vs Miami Dolphins, December 15, 2024 Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill on the field during pregame warmups before an NFL game between the Texans and the Dolphins on December 15, 2024 in Houston, Texas Copyright: xBEAUTIFULxSPORTS/Colemanx

Two tweets, same tone, and suddenly, speculation was everywhere about a possible Chiefs reunion in 2026. For now, nothing is official. But Hill’s history with both Kansas City and Bieniemy adds an extra layer to the conversation. Some of the best football of Hill’s career came under Bieniemy’s system. From 2018 to 2021, Hill averaged 85.8 receptions per season, 1,213.5 receiving yards, and 10.8 touchdowns.

That run ended when Kansas City traded him to Miami in 2021. For the past two seasons, though, Hill’s name has regularly surfaced in rumors about a potential exit from the Dolphins. Whether those whispers ever turn into reality is still unclear. But with 2026 looming and Hill openly reacting to familiar faces returning to Kansas City, it’s hard not to connect the dots, despite all this being noise.