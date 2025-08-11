Tyreek Hill Sends 5-Word Message to Dolphins Nation Amid Strong Trade Interest From NFL Teams

There’s a shift and a twist in Miami, and yes, it all comes back to Tyreek Hill. After that cryptic “I’m out” comment at the end of the 2024 season, it felt like the Dolphins were on the brink of chaos. Let’s not get ahead of ourselves—they’re indeed on the brink of chaos. But fast forward a few months, and the vibe’s totally changed. The Dolphins have locked in Hill—he’s not going anywhere. And yes, his teammates are smoothing things over. Leading the chorus was the quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.

“Sure, I would say we’re still continuing to do that,” Tua said. “But it’s not just with me. It’s with a lot of the guys. I’m not the only one that heard that. You guys aren’t the only people that heard that. A lot of people that follow football, that follow the Miami Dolphins, that follow Tyreek, that are fans of his, everyone has seen that.” The head coach, Mike McDaniel, echoed the sentiment as he noted, “These are people that are working on the relationship.”

The writing is on the wall: entering the tenth season of his NFL career, and after his cryptic comments following a tough season (his first without a postseason appearance), Hill is trying his best to patch things up. He did it with his teammates, and so with the head coach. Now, the only ones left to win over? The Dolphins’ fans. And Tyreek’s latest Instagram story? Well, that pretty much confirms where his loyalties lie.

On Monday, August 11, Tyreek Hill shared a picture with his fans on his IG handle, with a five-word message: “best fans in the world,” he wrote in his story. The wideout could be seen handing the football to a little fan through one hand while holding a marker in his other hand to sign autographs. A great visual amidst the trade rumors? Absolutely. And it guarantees that the receiver started his 2025 campaign on a positive note.

At the beginning of the camp, Hill addressed his viral postgame interview after last year’s season finale and admitted that “In those moments, I need to be better as a leader.” That said, the Dolphins kicked off their 2025 campaign against the Bears in the preseason opener (tied 24-24), and Tyreek Hill is probably expecting to record his ninth Pro Bowl in the 2025 season. However, the latest tale tells that the NFL teams are still interested in acquiring the eight-time Pro Bowler.

Tyreek Hill is being closely monitored

With the ten-year veteran wideout clearly making moves to get on everyone’s good side, one could argue that the trade rumors surrounding Hill might finally come to an end. But as it turns out, that’s just another myth. At least for ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Fowler recently claimed that the NFL teams are “monitoring” the wideout as he could be a potential trade target.

“I have talked to a few teams who are at least monitoring his future a little bit,” Fowler said on ESPN’s SportsCenter. “Could he be a potential trade target? Now, I know the Dolphins earlier this summer were telling teams, ‘No, we’re not trading Tyreek Hill.’ But they just wonder, is he going to be available? It could be wishful thinking, maybe they want him to be available.” Fowler’s report came to light after the Dolphins held out Hill in the preseason opener against the Bears.

The further reports confirmed that the 31-year-old wideout missed the preseason week 1 showdown with an oblique injury. Now, Miami’s headed to Detroit, and we’ll have to wait and see if Hill can get it on the workouts. The NFL trade deadline is November 4, so if things take a turn between Hill and the Dolphins, a trade could be on the table. But for now, it’s all still up in the air.