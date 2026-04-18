“Don’t Think There’s Any Light in My Tunnel”: Shilo Sanders Appears to Give Up on NFL Dream

A year ago, Shilo Sanders was preparing to hear his name called in the 2025 NFL Draft. That moment never came, as all 32 teams passed on him. The only bit of momentum followed soon after, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed him as an undrafted free agent. But that didn’t last long either, with the team releasing him during final roster cuts. Since then, Sanders has yet to land with another team. And as things stand now, the 26-year-old appears to be staring at the possibility that his NFL dream may already be over.

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“I just be like working out just as a human, but training and stuff, you know, like getting ready, and you have a set day like camp training,” Sanders said in his recent video on YouTube. “It’s like a whole different type of training. But it takes a special kind of guy to see the light at the end of the tunnel. And I don’t think there’s any light in my tunnel.”

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He said it with a laugh, but the underlying feeling is hard to miss. His friends have tried to push him to keep going, suggesting that a call could still come. Sanders, though, doesn’t seem convinced.

With the 2026 NFL Draft now in the rearview, teams are about to begin rookie minicamps, followed by mandatory camps in June. That window often opens doors for unsigned players. But in Sanders’ case, the bigger question is where he stands physically after being away from football for more than half a year.

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Imago May 27, 2025, Tampa, Florida, USA: Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Shilo Sanders 28 warms up during practice at the AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Tampa USA – ZUMAs70_ 0820759656st Copyright: xJeffereexWoox

His time with Tampa Bay also ended abruptly, both from a football and financial standpoint. He signed a three-year, $2.965 million deal with the Buccaneers, but very little of that was guaranteed.

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For context, Sanders received a $1,572 signing bonus and a $4,830 workout bonus tied to training camp and preseason participation. The bulk of the $2.9 million was contingent on making the final roster, which didn’t happen.

Things took another turn late in the preseason. Sanders was fined $4,669 after throwing a punch at an opponent in the final game. Shortly after that, the Buccaneers released him during final cuts.

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Whether he gets another opportunity this year remains uncertain. What is clear, though, is that Sanders himself doesn’t sound particularly hopeful about what comes next.

Shilo Sanders isn’t on board with his friend’s encouragement

“You’re a few steps away from getting it and you’re losing focus. Not now; this ain’t the time.” That’s one of the teachings from Deion Sanders, better known as Coach Prime, and the father of Shilo Sanders.

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So, even after missing out on an NFL opportunity, it wouldn’t have been surprising to see Shilo stay locked in. But that doesn’t seem to be the case right now. The 26-year-old has openly said he doesn’t see “the light at the end of the tunnel,” and more importantly, he has stepped away from training.

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That’s where his friends stepped in. They pointed out that uncertainty is part of the process. It might feel like the game has moved on, but unless he’s completely sure it’s over, stopping now could close the door for good.

Their argument was simple. What if his agent calls with a last-minute opportunity, a minicamp invite two weeks out? In that situation, missing training could come back to haunt him. But even that didn’t seem to move him

“Let me tell you something,” he said, “just because you have got love for the game, don’t mean the game gotta love you back. Remember that, man.”

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Once again, he said it with a laugh. But the underlying tone suggests something else. Shilo Sanders appears to be at a point where stepping away feels more real than pushing forward. How this plays out from here remains uncertain. Whether a team reaches out or whether he continues to lean away from the game is still very much in question.