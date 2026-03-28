Eagles Coach Issues Statement on Sudden Exit From Nick Sirianni’s Team

The most emotional thing about being in a sport with a franchise is knowing that, at some point, it all comes to an end. Most of the time, you just don’t know when that moment will arrive. After 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Jeff Stoutland fits right into that reality, announcing that he’ll not return for the 2026 season. While the decision came as a surprise, Stoutland has now made it clear that, for him, the timing simply felt right to step away.

“I’ve done this for a very long time as I’ve said, 30 years in college, 13 years in the NFL, so a lot of players will ask me along the way, ‘Hey coach, can we talk?’ or whatever,” Stoutland said in his conversation with Nick Foles. “And they have the thought of maybe not playing football in college any longer of if a guy is thinking about retiring in the National Football League. So I’ve had these conversations with players. I always say, ‘Look, I can’t tell you what you should do or are going to do. I have no idea. That’s not right for me to say that.’

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He further added, “But I always say this: ‘I think there’s some point in your life where you know. You kind of just know.’ I think I reached that point. I was in a position where a lot of things changed, things were happening, things had taken place. And I’m like, ‘Wait a second, this is what I talked to the other players about all the time.’ I just felt like it was that time. I haven’t looked back since. I know there’s things that I’ll miss but I know there’s going to be some exciting things going forward and opportunities and challenges and that’s kind of what I’m all about.”

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Stoutland made that call less than a couple of months ago, stepping away from a run that began in 2013. He joined the Eagles after his stint with the University of Alabama, where he coached the offensive line during the 2011 and 2012 BCS national championship seasons.

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He arrived as part of Chip Kelly’s staff and stayed through multiple transitions, from Kelly to Doug Pederson and then to Nick Sirianni, while also serving as the team’s run-game coordinator. Across those 13 years, he built a reputation as one of the league’s premier offensive line coaches and a foundational piece of the franchise.

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Under Stoutland, Eagles offensive linemen combined for 27 Pro Bowl selections, the most in the NFL during that span. Just as important was his eye for development, especially in later rounds. The clearest examples are Jason Kelce, a sixth-round pick in 2011, and Jordan Mailata, a seventh-round pick in 2018.

Kelce went on to become a seven-time Pro Bowler and six-time first-team All-Pro. He cemented himself among the best centers of his era. Mailata, who came from a rugby background in Australia with no prior football experience, developed into a second-team All-Pro by 2024.

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On top of that, Stoutland played a key role in developing Lane Johnson, the 2013 first-round pick who remains one of the anchors of the line with multiple Pro Bowls and All-Pro selections. He also oversaw an offense that saw Saquon Barkley rush for 2,000 yards in 2024.

Most importantly, he helped build offensive lines that powered two Super Bowl wins for the Eagles, first under Pederson in Super Bowl LII and then under Sirianni in Super Bowl LIX.

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The 2025 season, however, did not follow that same script. The offense faced heavy scrutiny under offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, and injuries to Lane Johnson only added to the issues. That stretch culminated in a disappointing wild-card loss to the San Francisco 49ers and led to significant coaching changes.

Even with all that, Stoutland’s exit is not about stepping away from football entirely. He is not retiring. And that is where things get a bit murkier. Reports suggest that one of the underlying reasons behind his departure was the Eagles’ poor offensive performance in the 2025 season and what followed this offseason.

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Jeff Stoutland felt he was no longer wanted on the Eagles’ coaching staff

“Philadelphia, I’ve decided my time coaching with the Eagles has come to an end,” 63-year-old Jeff Stoutland wrote on social media, announcing that he would not return in 2026. “When I arrived here in 2013, I did not know what I was signing up for. I quickly learned what this city demands. But more importantly, what it gives back. The past 13 years have been the great privilege of my coaching career. I didn’t just work here, I became one of you. Stout out.”

But Stoutland’s exit did not come out of nowhere. The signs had been there, quietly building well before the 2026 offseason. The Eagles’ offensive struggles in 2025 were largely pinned on former offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo. What followed, though, seems to have played a bigger role in Stoutland’s decision.

Beyond coaching the offensive line, Stoutland also served as the team’s run-game coordinator. Midway through the 2025 season, Nick Sirianni removed him from those duties. And according to reports, Stoutland was not consulted about the change. It reportedly led to a growing feeling that he was no longer part of the long-term plan.

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Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 29: Philadelphia Eagles coach Jeff Stoutland looks on during the Championship game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 29, 2023. Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 29 NFC Championship – 49ers at Eagles Icon230129120

Then came the offseason shift. The Eagles brought in Sean Mannion as the new offensive coordinator, with expectations of installing a system influenced by Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan. Stoutland was offered a role within that structure, but he chose to walk away.

That decision likely ties back to fit as much as anything else. The incoming offensive approach was not something Stoutland had been closely associated with. And after everything that had already unfolded, the alignment simply was not there anymore.

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And so, it ends. After 13 seasons, across three head coaches, Stoutland steps away from the Eagles. Not from football, just from Philadelphia. Now, the only question left is where that experience and pedigree land next.