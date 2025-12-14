Former US President Joe Biden Keeps a Clear Demand to Eagles Owner Amid Jalen Hurts’ Struggles

The Philadelphia Eagles playing at Lincoln Financial Field and celebrities showing up usually go hand in hand. But this time, as the Eagles host the Las Vegas Raiders on December 14, it’s not a Hollywood name grabbing attention. Instead, the spotlight is on a very different kind of celebrity in the stands: Former President Joe Biden and former first lady Jill Biden.

And let’s just say, Biden came with one clear request for the Eagles. “Go Birds. All the way. Gotta win the Super Bowl again,” Biden said, as he and Jill met the Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie on the sideline before the game kicked off.

Jill Biden’s Eagles fandom has never really been a secret. The former First Lady grew up in Willow Grove, is deeply loyal to Philly sports, and has often talked about watching the Phillies with her dad growing up. Joe Biden, on the other hand, has always been a bit more vague. The former president is a native of Delaware. And for the longest time, he never fully claimed an NFL side.

That changed a few years ago when Jalen Hurts and the Birds reached the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. Back then, Biden finally made his stance public, not because of his lifelong loyalty to the Eagles, but because of Jill.

“As your president, I’m not picking favorites. But as Jill Biden’s husband, fly Eagles, fly,” Biden tweeted back in 2023 ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

The Eagles lost that one, but fast forward to now, and they’re the reigning Super Bowl champions. Still, Biden’s presence comes at an interesting moment. Hurts is going through a rough stretch, the offense hasn’t looked sharp, and Philly is riding a three-game losing streak. With the Raiders coming to town in Week 15, Hurts could really use a bounce-back performance and maybe deliver exactly what Biden is hoping to see.

Is Jalen Hurts moving towards another slump?

It’s still too early to say whether the Eagles are headed for a full-blown post-Super Bowl slump like the one they went through in 2023 after their 2022 Super Bowl run. But the warning signs are hard to miss. Three straight losses, a run game that hasn’t found its footing, and Jalen Hurts hitting a rough patch have all started to pile up. That backdrop is exactly why Nick Sirianni found himself fielding the inevitable question this week: Whether he’ll make a quarterback change.

“No, I think that’s ridiculous,” the HC said. “I know every time I go out on that field with Jalen Hurts as our quarterback, we have a chance to win the game. That’s something that’s been proven. We’ve won a lot of football games. This is the most ultimate team game. You win together as a team, you lose together as a team. It’s never just one thing.”

The reigning Super Bowl MVP’s struggles are hard to miss. In Week 14’s 22–19 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Hurts threw four interceptions, finishing 21-of-40 for 240 yards with no touchdowns while taking one sack. The night unraveled further when his five total giveaways tied the most by an Eagles player since play-by-play tracking began in 1978. He matched Donovan McNabb’s rookie-year mark from 1999.

He also became the first Eagles quarterback to throw four picks in a game since Michael Vick in 2012, and the first NFL player since Justin Fields in 2021 to finish a game with zero touchdowns and five turnovers. But the one glaring issue is that Hurts is running less in the 2025 season. To put that in perspective, his 88 rushes are on pace for his career low as a full-time starter.

Sure, the Eagles are still on top of the division at 8–5. But the margin for error is shrinking, with the Dallas Cowboys sitting just 1.5 games back at 6–6–1. From here on out, Philly has little room to slip if it wants to lock up a playoff spot and keep its Super Bowl hopes alive, exactly the kind of late-season push Joe Biden was calling for.