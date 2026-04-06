Eagles GM Gives Honest Assessment of QB Room Amid Ongoing Jalen Hurts Criticism

The Philadelphia Eagles, this offseason, have been surrounded with questions, but not about whether they’re Super Bowl contenders. The focus has shifted to the quarterback room. First, the criticism centered on Jalen Hurts, with sources pointing to “poor body language” and labeling him “not the most coachable.” Then the narrative shifted again when the Eagles traded for veteran Andy Dalton.

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That move sparked speculation that Dalton’s signing could open the door for a Tanner McKee trade for future draft capital. However, general manager Howie Roseman pushed back on that idea, making it clear he sleeps well thinking about the quarterback room.

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“I think our whole goal here is to try to compete this year and to do really well,” Roseman said. “And I think that from our perspective, having a guy like Tanner is incredible security for us. The way I think about these three quarterbacks, when I go to bed at night, and I know we have three quarterbacks who can play, I sleep better. That’s just how I roll. So from my perspective, Andy in a vacuum, nothing to do with Tanner.”

Now, what stands out here is not just what Roseman said, but what he didn’t. He didn’t mention Hurts directly, yet the message was clear. The Eagles are comfortable with their quarterback structure. And that final line matters, especially with the growing noise around a potential McKee trade.

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On March 24, 2026, the Eagles traded for Dalton, sending a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Carolina Panthers. That immediately raised a fair question. Is it worth paying nearly $4 million for a QB3 with 169 career starts?

Imago October 5, 2025, Philadelphia, Pa, USA: Eagles Executive Vice President and General Manager Howie Roseman before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football matchup between the Denver Broncos and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 5 2025. /Cal Media Philadelphia USA – ZUMAcs17 20251005_faf_cs17_053 Copyright: xScottxSeriox

That concern didn’t last long. It was later clarified that Carolina had already restructured Dalton’s deal before the trade. A portion of his 2026 base salary was converted into a bonus and paid upfront. Which means the Eagles are only on the hook for $1.5 million this season.

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And when you look at it through that lens, the move makes more sense. Dalton is bringing experience to the Eagles’ roster. Across 15 seasons and 169 starts, he brings an 84-83-2 record, nearly 40,000 passing yards, and 254 touchdowns with a 62.6 completion rate. That’s not just a QB3, that’s insurance.

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Still, the McKee trade chatter isn’t going anywhere just yet. Because even though Roseman is publicly backing the trio, that $1.5 million figure quietly gives the Eagles flexibility. If the right offer shows up, moving McKee remains a realistic option. Especially with him entering the final year of his rookie deal.

In simpler terms, the Eagles have built a deep quarterback room despite the noise. McKee sits as Hurts’ immediate backup. Dalton adds another layer of security. And Hurts is expected to bounce back in 2026. Yet somehow, the Super Bowl MVP still finds himself under scrutiny this offseason.

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Criticism around Jalen Hurts this offseason has gained momentum

Earlier this offseason, the conversation around the Eagles centered on Nick Sirianni potentially being on the hot seat after the 2025 season. Fast forward, and the focus has shifted to Jalen Hurts, with growing questions about his scheme fit, influence on play-calling, and overall leadership style. As Tim McManus and Jeremy Fowler reported:

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“Though there is plenty of blame to spread, Hurts has had a hand in the offense becoming calcified, according to several team sources who spoke to ESPN on condition of anonymity. He has pushed back on changes that would diversify the scheme, sources said, including when it comes to him going under center more. He has shown a reluctance to let it rip at times, particularly against zone coverage.

“He diverts from the game plan and changes playcalls to what some feel is an excessive degree. His strong preferences, coupled with the coaches’ efforts to play to his strengths, which include his deep ball accuracy and throws to the perimeter, limits the breadth to which the offense can expand — or at least that’s the way it has gone in the past.”

The criticism followed after a clear offensive dip in 2025. After Kevin Patullo took over as offensive coordinator, the Eagles dropped from 8th in total offense with 6,242 yards to 24th with 5,291. Hurts’ individual numbers reflected that slide as well.

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He finished 16th in passing yards with 3,224, 27th in yards per attempt at 7.1, which marked a career low, and 34th in completion percentage at 65%. Those aren’t disastrous numbers, but they don’t match the expectations tied to a franchise quarterback either.

The ground game didn’t provide much relief. In 2024, the Eagles rushed for 3,048 yards. That number dropped sharply to 1,908 in 2025. Saquon Barkley still crossed 1,140 yards, but his yards per carry fell from 4.91 to 4.1.

And while labeling Hurts as the sole culprit won’t be the right thing, based on ESPN’s reporting, he was part of the equation. And the criticism surfaced after the Eagles brought in Sean Mannion as the new OC.

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Mannion is expected to install a system influenced by Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan, one that leans heavily on motion, play-action, and under-center concepts. That’s where things get interesting.

Per the same report, Hurts has preferred operating out of shotgun, resisted under-center looks, and shown hesitation toward adapting new schematic elements. With Mannion stepping in, Hurts now faces the challenge of adjusting once again. This time, under his sixth offensive coordinator since becoming the starter.

On paper, the production is still there. But the criticism isn’t just about numbers anymore. It’s about how he fits within a system, how much he’s willing to evolve, and what that means for the offense moving forward.