“It Can Get Scary”: Eagles’ Saquon Barkley Predicts Trouble Once Caleb Williams Reaches His Ceiling

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley knows what it’s like to have one of his signature moments immortalized on the cover of a Madden game, as EA Sports recreated his iconic reverse hurdle for the Madden NFL 2026 cover. Fast forward to now, and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has earned the same honor, with his signature jumping pass featured on the cover of Madden NFL 2027.

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That said, Barkley recently appeared on Kay Adams’ Up & Adams Show. When asked whether he believes Williams earned the honor of being on the Madden NFL 2027 cover, the Eagles running back had nothing but praise for the Bears quarterback, especially after Williams’ record-setting 2025 season.

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“I think Chicago is a great city. I think he’s a great player,” Barkley told Kay Adams on Up & Adams Show. “I don’t think; I know he’s a great player. I think it can get scary if he reaches the level where I think he can get to. Hopefully, it’s not anytime soon because he’s on the NFC. But it’s cool what he was able to do in the playoffs and the plays that he was able to make through the season. The flash plays he was able to make.”

A former first-round pick, Williams came under scrutiny after failing to fully live up to the lofty expectations during his rookie season. The quarterback threw for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns, and just six interceptions, but he was also sacked 68 times. Heading into the 2025 season, the Bears hired Ben Johnson as their new head coach, a move that helped Williams put together the best season of his young NFL career while setting multiple franchise records.

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He finished the season with 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns, while setting the team’s single-season franchise record for passing yards. At the same time, he also led the Bears to their first division title since 2018 and first playoff win after over a decade. And that playoff victory turned out to be the defining moment of Williams’ season.

With the Bears trailing 21-6 in the fourth quarter, Williams threw two touchdown passes, including the iconic throw now featured on the Madden NFL 2027 cover. Facing a must-convert fourth-and-eight in the fourth quarter, Williams escaped heavy pressure, reached the line of scrimmage, and leaped into the air before delivering an off-balance jump pass.

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The throw found Rome Odunze for a touchdown, becoming one of the defining moments of the Bears’ historic playoff victory over the Green Bay Packers. Now, ES Sports has recreated that exact throwing motion for the cover of Madden 27. During his conversation with Kay Adams, Saquon Barkley admitted that he never got the chance to congratulate Caleb Williams. But now, the running back just did the honors.

“I wasn’t able to congratulate him. I’ve met him a couple of times; I don’t know him personally. Caleb, congratulations on joining the fraternity. It’s a special group, and I wish nothing but the best for you,” Barkley added.

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That said, Williams is now heading into the third season of his career. Barkley, meanwhile, will meet Williams in Week 3 of the 2026 season when Chicago hosts the Eagles next month.