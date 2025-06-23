Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Announces Offseason Move With New Role After Major Disrespect

There’s a moment in every good athlete’s life when a great appreciates them. That’s their way of knowing that ‘Ok, we have made it.’ After the SB LIX, when Jalen Hurts was only taking the moment in minute-by-minute, he received Tom Brady‘s nod. “Don’t let that jersey out of your sight,” Brady told Hurts, the SB MVP. “I had a few stolen over the years, so keep track of that.” That moment hit like a tidal wave in 2025. From there, he wasn’t looking back.

One minute, he’s walking off the Super Bowl stage, drenched in confetti, MVP in hand. Next, he’s on TIME’s list of word-changers. And yet somehow he’s still operating like an underdog. It’s not just dominance; it’s his personality. Everything feels…intentional. And now?

He’s taking things off the gridiron. After all, the Eagles‘ #1 just added “Author” to his resume. Well, you’re not imagining things. Hurts is trading playbooks for pages these days, at least for now. On Monday, Hurts announced the release of his new book with a picture of the book cover titled ‘Better Than A Touchdown’.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Illustrated by Nneka Myers, the book is available for preorder now and will hit the nearby bookstores on March 10, 2026, for $19.99. The story of Better Than A Touchdown will follow the narrative of a character named Jalen Hurts (of course) as he gets ready for the new school year. The reason, you ask? Well, Hurts’ character is excited because he can “finally” try out for the football team.

AD

But there’s a catch. His mood suddenly changes when he finds out that the team has been cut. For the character development, you’ll learn about Jalen and his friends getting upset after the heartbreaking news broke, and now they want to turn the story around. A perfect mix of emotion, heartbreak, and of course, football.

“Better than a Touchdown is a love letter to the power of community, being there for one another, and how a piece of good advice can change the course of a day,” the description of the book reads. “Better than a Touchdown carries a message we can all learn from. By working together, there’s nothing we can’t accomplish.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hurts, who’s gearing up to defend the Super Bowl title, said that “it’s always been a dream of mine” to release a book. He’s realizing those dreams. One dream at a time. But if you look at his PFF grades, you’d think he’s still far away from achieving those dreams.

Jalen Hurts is yet to get justice in PFF rankings

The PFF released its new quarterback rankings ahead of the 2025 season, and let’s just say they are not fan-friendly if you are from Philly. While the Super Bowl runner-up, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and last season’s MVP, Josh Allen, found themselves at the top, Jalen Hurts slid to No. 5. Let’s face it—Hurts is in the top 5 quarterbacks, no doubt. And of course, this ranking is far better than most of the folks ranking him outside of the top 10 over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But given that he put almost 3,000 yards, won a Lombardi, and snagged the Super Bowl MVP? Yeah, it’s safe to say that Hurts needs to be top 5 in every QB ranking (not just fifth). But again, here we are. And if we look at PFF’s rankings over the years, passing grade plays to key role in the QBs’ rankings. Last year, it was a 66.2 PFF mark for Hurts, ranking him 23rd. This year? It’s 91.5. But let’s not let the number decide Hurts’ calibre.

He’s been one of the only two QBs since 2020 to rack up double-digit rushing TDs every single year. In 2024, he led the Eagles to a 15-1 record, racked up 18 TDs with just 5 interceptions, and had a passing rating of 103.7. Add 630 rushing yards and a Super Bowl ring to it, and Jalen’s got a season many would dream of. But if you think the Super Bowl MVP is minding it, then think again! “Ultimately, the process is always ongoing. It’s always how can I get better, how can I improve, and carry it out,” he told the reporters in May. Guess he’s already focused on running it back, starting from week 1 with a replay of SB LIX.