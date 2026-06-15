Jalen Hurts’ Eagles Future Faces Fresh Doubt as QB Reportedly Felt Unsupported During Difficult Stretch

The Philadelphia Eagles have already lost one star player ahead of the 2026 season in wide receiver A.J. Brown. Can they afford to lose another? If that another player’s name is quarterback Jalen Hurts, then perhaps not. But over the past few months, reports have suggested that Philadelphia and its Super Bowl-winning quarterback could be heading toward a divorce. First, it was an ESPN report. And now, it’s from Joseph Santoliquito of Bleeding Green Nation, who reported that Hurts is not happy in Philly.

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“Words like ‘Polarizing’ have been used to describe him (Hurts). This coming season, in some media circles, is being labeled a ‘prove it’ year for Hurts,” Santoliquito wrote. “…For some reason, it seems like Hurts is nowhere near as appreciated as he should be in Philadelphia. Anywhere else, considering his achievements, Super Bowl MVP, his winning resume, and the simple fact that he just wins, would be celebrated in almost every other NFL city. Not here.

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“…Some close to Hurts feel that the Eagles did not support him enough when some constructively insightful stories came out this postseason about some of his deficiencies on the field, like Eagles teammates did, at the urging of the Eagles, over the constructive criticism Carson Wentz received in January 2019. No one spoke up publicly on Hurts’ behalf as they did Wentz.”

When Carson Wentz was labeled as being “selfish,” “uncompromising,” and “egotistical” in a report published by Philly Voice in 2019, multiple Eagles players came to Wentz’s support, including Zach Ertz, Fletcher Cox, and Lane Johnson. In Hurts case, however, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

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Hurts had a fallout with his friend and wide receiver, A.J. Brown, who has recently been traded to the New England Patriots as per his wish. On top of that, ESPN released a report a few months back, which claimed that Hurts has had a hand in the Eagles’ offensive struggles in the 2025 season.

Apparently, many around the league believed that the quarterback lacked creativity and synergy in Philly’s offensive attack. Hurts was labeled as someone who is un-coachable, and changes plays in games. As those reports came to the surface, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk added another layer to it, pointing out that Hurts and the Eagles are probably on the verge of a mutual divorce.

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“The mere fact that the ESPN report exists becomes proof that the Eagles may be on the brink of playing hardball with Hurts,” Florio wrote. “He’s signed through 2028, and after this season the dead-money charge slips to an eye-popping but manageable $67 million, which could be spread over two years with a post-June 1 transaction.”

Of course, that report was from a couple of months ago. We’re in the middle of June, and Hurts is still with the Eagles. On paper, Jalen Hurts is signed through the 2028 season, but a contract deal alone doesn’t guarantee job security. His resume speaks louder than anything for the Eagles to keep him in Philly. We’re talking about a 57-25 regular season record, a 6-4 postseason record, five playoff berths, three NFC East titles, two Super Bowl appearances, one Super Bowl ring, and Super Bowl MVP honors.

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But the quarterback will soon be up for a contract extension. The Eagles haven’t addressed that possibility yet. But Santoliquito wrote in his report that some around Hurts in the NFL feel that “he may have been traded after last season, and some around him, and in some NFL circles, that he may be gone after this coming season, if he does not perform.”

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 11: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts 1 scrambles with the ball during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Wild Card game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 11th, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 11 NFC Wildcard 49ers at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111047

Santoliquito’s report surfaced less than two weeks after a source told one of the Eagles’ top podcasters, Lord Brunson, that AJ Brown had tried to sabotage the 2025 season, which could have ultimately led to the Eagles trading Hurts after the year. According to Brunson’s source:

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“Jeffrey Lurie, Howie (Roseman), and Nick (Sirianni) didn’t like Jalen (Hurts), and they told him if Jalen didn’t perform well last season, he would be traded. So some of them BS games and had effort was a sabotage to Jalen, so he thought. What really ticked him off was when Lurie, Howie, and Nick started openly defending and showing Jalen support. That’s when he told his agent to look for a trade after the Rams game.”

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All of these reports that have emerged about the 2025 season show that the franchise clearly has not shown its support to Hurts, a QB who helped them win their second Super Bowl. The fact that they were thinking of parting ways with him after a poor season, despite having delivered a Super Bowl just months before. Even his mother recently dropped a comment on a TikTok reel that spoke about the Hurts situation with Brown. Although the Eagles did not go through with the decision to trade Hurts, it now creates doubts in the mind of a player if he wants to stay committed to the roster.

The quarterback is one of the successful players in franchise history, but at the same time, he’s been reported to be a player who could be traded. While nothing is official yet, the Eagles have already parted ways with one star player. Whether the same happens with Hurts is currently up in the air.

Super Bowl champ thinks Jalen Hurts is responsible for AJ Brown fallout in Philly

A.J. Brown moved to the New England Patriots in exchange for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder. But ever since the trade, the conversation has largely centered on what actually led to his departure. And according to Super Bowl champion Leonard Fournette, Jalen Hurts is the reason Brown is no longer an Eagle.

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“I’m going back on A.J. Brown, and I’m just rethinking the whole of last season, and I feel like A.J. Brown had a reason to be upset,” Fournette said on the 4th and South podcast. “You have me out here perfecting my craft at a high level, and when it comes to showtime, when the light is on me, you don’t wanna give me the ball? Yeah, I got a problem. Not getting the opportunities that he felt like he should be getting. That is a quarterback issue 100%.”

Brown joined the Eagles ahead of the 2022 season and recorded his best career numbers the same year. Over the past couple of seasons, however, Brown’s numbers dipped, as the 28-year-old wide receiver expressed his frustration about the Eagles’ offense. In a live stream, Brown noted that outside of his family, everything is a “s—show.”

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Later, he publicly took a shot at his team’s offense through the media, something he recently admitted he did intentionally. On top of that, Brown was reportedly frustrated with Hurts. Especially because the quarterback was targeting him on tight-window throws against zone coverage. That said, the tension between the Eagles and Brown was already building throughout the 2025 season. And that eventually led Brown to leave Philly to join the Patriots ahead of the 2026 season.