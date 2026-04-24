“Just How It Was Supposed to Be”: Makai Lemon Reacts After Eagles Steal Him From Right Under Steelers’ Nose

When multiple teams are interested in you at the same time, it usually means you’ve done enough to put yourself in that position. That’s essentially what the first round of the NFL Draft is all about. But when you’re already on a call with one team and another jumps in saying they’ve traded up to draft you, that moment carries a different weight. That’s exactly what unfolded for the Philadelphia Eagles’ new wide receiver, Makai Lemon, who was picked right under the nose of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

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“First, I answered the phone and the Steelers, and then my phone kept ringing,” Lemon told NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I looked, it’s the Eagles, obviously, traded up, and then they’re going to pick me. So, I feel like everything happened for a reason. They traded up; it means a lot. They really want me. So, I’m all in, and they’re going to get everything that I got.”

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The Steelers held the No. 21 overall pick on Day 1 and were already on the call with Lemon, signaling their intent. The Eagles, meanwhile, originally had the 23rd pick. They moved up by striking a deal with division rival Dallas Cowboys, jumping one spot ahead of Pittsburgh to secure the receiver.

In that trade, Philadelphia acquired the No. 20 pick along with a 2027 seventh-round selection. Dallas received the No. 23 pick and two fourth-rounders, No. 114 and No. 137. With that move, Lemon became the latest addition to the Eagles’ wide receiver group.

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For Lemon, the moment itself was unexpected. Speaking to NBC Sports Philadelphia, the 21-year-old admitted he was caught off guard by the trade, but quickly embraced the outcome.

“I was definitely shocked, definitely,” he added. “But, I couldn’t be even more happy that they did. So, I’m super blessed. And it was the right time, the right team, and everything worked out just how it was supposed to be.”

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From the Eagles’ perspective, the move wasn’t random. According to ESPN’s draft analytics, there was only a four percent chance Lemon would still be available at pick No. 20, which explains the urgency to move up.

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Lemon entered the draft after posting 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, earning All-America honors. Across his college career, he totaled 137 catches for 2,008 yards and 14 touchdowns. After the pick, general manager Howie Roseman explained the thinking behind the move.

“We kind of had a really good sense of who we thought the first 15 guys would be (of the board),” Roseman said. “One of those guys did not go in the first 15 and he was available to us. When we saw that, it was just trying to figure out where we can move up.”

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Lemon’s arrival adds another layer to Philadelphia’s receiver room. At the same time, however, it has sparked renewed speculation around A.J. Brown, with reports suggesting a trade could come into play sooner rather than later.

Makai Lemon’s selection could open the door for AJ Brown trade

It’s been months since A.J. Brown’s trade rumors first surfaced following a season where he publicly voiced frustration with the Eagles’ offense. Now, after the team selected Makai Lemon on Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft, that speculation has picked up again.

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According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Brown is a potential trade candidate for the New England Patriots on or after June 1. While discussions have reportedly taken place, neither side is expected to move forward before that date, when Brown’s $40 million cap hit can be split across two seasons.

“Again, AJ is a member of the Eagles,” Roseman said. “We don’t have any trades that have been made or that are done. And I think for us, we’re taking this one day at a time. We’re going to look to improve the team tomorrow and we’ll continue to address anything that we have to with our roster, not only through this draft weekend but we’ll continue to look for ways to improve the team throughout the offseason and as we get into training camp.”

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Brown finished the 2025 season with 78 receptions for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns. Despite that production, his frustration with the offense has remained a key storyline this offseason. Whether a deal with New England ultimately happens remains uncertain. What is clear, though, is that Lemon’s arrival in Philadelphia adds another layer to the situation. And it could influence how the Eagles approach Brown’s future.