Kevin Patullo Draws the Line After House Vandalism Amid Nick Sirianni’s Final Decision on Eagles OC’s Firing

The Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive struggles under first-year coordinator Kevin Patullo have become impossible to ignore. And when you’re coaching in a city like Philly, where the fanbase breathes football and lives on emotion, you know the criticism is going to be loud. But this time, things went way past normal Philly outrage. Patullo’s home was vandalized, and for him, that crossed a line that shouldn’t ever be touched in sports.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“This is such a unique place to coach and play. It’s very special,” Patullo said during his press conference. “We’ve been to two NFC Championship games we’ve won at Lincoln Financial [Field], a Super Bowl, the parade, it’s an amazing atmosphere to be a coach and a player. And as coaches and players, we all know that part of our job is to handle criticism.

“It’s perfectly acceptable to sit up here and talk about what’s going on, how to fix it, what we’re going to do going forward, and we know that. But when it involves your family, obviously it crosses the line. And so, that happened. At this point, we’ve just gotta move on.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Eagles promoted Patullo to offensive coordinator after Kellen Moore’s departure, elevating him from passing game coordinator and associate head coach. In his first season calling the offense, he’s been under heavy scrutiny as the unit continues to stall. Philly sits at 8–4, coming off consecutive losses and four straight games without topping 21 points.

The tension peaked after the 24–15 loss to the Chicago Bears, when Patullo’s New Jersey home was targeted. A video circulating online showed several individuals throwing objects at the property, and Moorestown police later confirmed the objects were eggs. Detectives are still investigating the early-morning incident from Nov. 29 and searching for the people involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

Much of the frustration stems from the team’s production. Despite having the league’s highest-paid offense, the Eagles rank 24th in total yards (304.8), 23rd in passing (196.3), 22nd in rushing (108.5), and 19th in scoring (22.5). Throughout everything, head coach Nick Sirianni has maintained a consistent stance: Patullo will not be removed from play-calling duties, and no immediate coaching changes are planned.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin Patullo will continue play-calling, per Nick Sirianni

The Eagles entered the 2025 season with the highest-paid offense in the league, featuring stars such as Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Jalen Hurts. But with the unit struggling the way it has, the calls to fire offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, or at least take play-calling away from him, are stacking up fast. After a tough week on and off the field, though, Coach Sirianni backed his OC, noting:

“Sometimes when you think it is just one thing you’re able to do different things, and make changes,” the head coach said. “But that’s not the case, and that’s not how I feel with that.”

Sirianni and Patullo worked together on the Indianapolis Colts’ staff from 2018 to 2020, and Patullo has been in Philadelphia since the Eagles hired Sirianni as head coach in 2021. That long run together is exactly why Sirianni knows his OC well and continues to back him through a tough stretch. Even after the loss to the Bears, the head coach made it clear he isn’t changing playcallers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re not changing the playcaller. But we will evaluate everything,” he said. “It’s never just about one person. You win as a team, you lose as a team and you try to evaluate everything, win, lose or draw, and get better from it. I have confidence in the entire group. I know it will keep coming back to Kevin. If I thought it was one thing, I’d make those changes. Obviously, it’s a lot of different things. I don’t think it’s Kevin.”

Following two straight losses, the Eagles now head on the road to face the 8–4 Los Angeles Chargers. They’re still positioned as favorites to win the division, but for now, Philly’s focus is simple: avoid sliding into a three-game skid.