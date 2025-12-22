Eagles Legend Goes Off on Commanders Amid Dan Quinn’s Warning to Nick Sirianni

Things boiled over late in the fourth quarter when the Philadelphia Eagles opted to go for a two-point conversion, pushing their lead to 19 instead of 18. As the play ended, tensions spilled across the field, triggering a brawl that ultimately led to three ejections. Fast forward a few hours, and Eagles legend Seth Joyner was asked whether Nick Sirianni crossed a line with that decision. His response didn’t exactly pull punches and included a clear jab at the Washington Commanders.

“Let me say this, I thought it was the wrong call,” he said. “But he’s the head coach. He can do what he wants to do. But isn’t it amazing? The biggest whiners, the biggest criers, are the losers? Shut the hell up and take the L.”

Joyner’s comments came hours after Philadelphia’s 29–18 win, a result that clinched the NFC East for the second straight year. He was specifically addressing the chaos that followed the Eagles’ touchdown that made it 27–10. Rather than kicking the extra point, Sirianni sent the offense back out, a decision that immediately drew a reaction from Washington’s sideline.

The conversion made it 29–10 with 4:26 remaining, effectively putting the game away. But the fallout came quickly. The initial spark came when Washington safety Will Harris and Eagles wide receiver Darius Cooper exchanged shoves away from the play. From there, things escalated. Cornerback Mike Sainristil got into a heated exchange with right tackle Fred Johnson and guard Tyler Steen.

Steen appeared to throw open-hand punches and took a few in return. Sainristil later swung at Steen, with defensive end Javon Kinlaw and safety Quan Martin also getting involved. By the end, Kinlaw, Martin, and Steen were all ejected.

After the game, Sirianni addressed the controversy directly. He rejected the idea that the call was about running up the score, explaining that it came down to math. In his view, defending a 19-point lead was safer than defending an 18-point one, especially in a scenario where Washington could score two touchdowns, convert two two-point attempts, and add a field goal.

“We did that in what we thought was the best interest. To go up one more point in my mind is not running up the score,” Sirianni said after the game.

As it turned out, the Commanders were held to 18 points, and the Eagles walked away with both the win and the division. Still, not everyone on Washington’s side saw it that way. Dan Quinn appeared far less convinced that the Eagles hadn’t crossed a line, underscoring how one analytical decision managed to ignite a moment that overshadowed the closing minutes of the game.

Dan Quinn is awaiting to face the Eagles in the regular season finale

At 4–11, the Commanders are long out of the playoff picture. The Eagles, meanwhile, are gearing up for January with hopes of defending their title. Still, the way Sunday unfolded between these two division rivals suggests the Week 18 showdown in Philly will be worth watching.

Nick Sirianni has been clear that his decision to go for the two-point conversion was rooted in math, not message-sending. Dan Quinn, however, appeared to see it differently, as he raised the question of whether Philadelphia crossed a line in a game that was already under control.

“Yeah, I can only answer from my side, what I would do,” Quinn said in his press conference. “If that’s how they want to get down, all good. We play them again in two weeks.”

Quinn added that he wanted to learn more about what led to the post-play scuffle, making it clear the brawl wasn’t something the team wanted. At the same time, he acknowledged the reality of the situation: Players are going to protect themselves. Still, his stance was firm: “Don’t like it, don’t want it at all.”

The Commanders head to Philadelphia for Week 18. Expectations point toward a calmer matchup, but how both teams close out the regular season could shape the tone. For Washington, it’s the start of an offseason reset. For Philly, it’s all about the playoffs.