“Not Fair”: Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Opens Up on Incredibly High Expectations Ahead of Season

In his first five seasons as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, Nick Sirianni has finished with fewer than 10 wins just once. That’s the kind of résumé that earns most coaches long-term job security. But Philadelphia has never been like most places. Expectations in Philly are different. It doesn’t matter if you’ve been to the Super Bowl; success in Philly is measured yearly. That’s why, just ahead of training camp, the Eagles head coach addressed the expectations surrounding the 2026 season.

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“F*** yeah, it’s high,” Sirianni said of the expectations. “You come off a ’22 season, and we did what we did, and I think that that standard has been what’s been expected — not only from the outside, I think we put a lot of pressure on ourselves to play to a standard. It’s going to push us to become better, because they’re so high…We all struggle. We all wrestled with that, like, ‘Man, that’s maybe not fair that the expectation is that high,’ or, ‘Hey, man, we’re going to become as good as we possibly can,’ because the expectation is so high.”

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The Eagles hired Sirianni ahead of the 2021 season, and Philadelphia has become the longest stop of his NFL coaching career. Since arriving, he has led the Eagles to the playoffs in each of his first five seasons and captured three NFC East titles. On top of that, three of his assistants, Jonathan Gannon, Shane Steichen, and Kellen Moore, have gone on to become NFL head coaches themselves.

Despite having a successful stint as Eagles HC, scrutiny has constantly followed Sirianni throughout his time in Philly. Following the Eagles’ Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Sirianni and his unit went 11-6 in the regular season and lost in the Wildcard round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There were question marks about his job, but the very next season, he won Super Bowl LIX against the same Chiefs.

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After bringing the Lombardi to Philly, uncertainty once again followed Sirrani. Reports of tension within the locker room, particularly involving A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts, began to emerge. The Eagles finished with another 11-6 regular-season record, followed by yet another one-and-done playoff appearance, leaving Sirianni and Hurts once again facing heavy criticism.

In a league where many HCs are appreciated for an 11-6 season, Sirianni has often been criticized. However, he is still hyped up for the 2026 season. The Eagles have undergone a major coaching overhaul this offseason. They fired their offensive coordinator, Kevin Patullo, and hired Sean Mannion to replace him.

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On top of that, Sirianni also made changes to the quarterbacks coach and tight ends coach. On the roster, Philly has moved on from AJ Brown, Reed Blankenship, and Nakobe Dean. Looking at how the 2025 season ended, there’s no denying that Sirianni, along with his quarterback, will be under pressure to achieve success this year. How that turns out remains to be seen.