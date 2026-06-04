“This Is What You Get”: Jalen Hurts’ Mom Sends Blunt Message on Supposed Feud Between A.J. Brown and Eagles QB

The rumors of a supposed feud between Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown have only intensified ever since the wide receiver moved on from the Philadelphia Eagles and joined the New England Patriots, leaving fans curious about his fallout with the quarterback. After signing with his dream team, the WR also confirmed that he and Jalen Hurts are “not as close as they once were,” adding more to the rumors. But now, Hurts’ mom, Pamela Hurts, has chimed in and added another layer to the controversy.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“People don’t know what they don’t know, so this is what you get,” Hurts’ mom dropped a comment on a TikTok reel that shed more light on the supposed feud between Hurts and Brown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pamela’s comments came right after a source told one of the Eagles’ top podcasters, Lord Brunson, that Brown purposely tried to sabotage the 2025 season, which might have led the Eagles to trade the quarterback following the season. Besides, the source also claimed that the receiver hated Hurts despite being best friends for years. On the podcast, Brunson noted:

“Jeffrey Lurie, Howie (Roseman), and Nick (Sirianni) didn’t like Jalen (Hurts), and they told him if Jalen didn’t perform well last season, he would be traded. So some of them BS games and had effort was a sabotage to Jalen, so he thought. What really ticked him off was when Lurie, Howie, and Nick started openly defending and showing Jalen support. That’s when he told his agent to look for a trade after the Rams game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a Super Bowl campaign, where the receiver had 67 receptions for 1079 yards in 13 games, Brown had a frustrating start to the 2025 season. The 28-year-old recorded just 12 receptions for 151 yards and one touchdown in the first four weeks of the season, including just one catch in the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. But by Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the receiver’s frustrations boiled over.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you’re not welcomed, not listened to, quietly withdraw,” Brown posted on X after the Buccaneers’ game, where he caught just 2 out of 9 targets for seven yards. “Don’t make a scene. Shrug your shoulders and be on your way.”

While Brown later took full accountability for his comments and acknowledged that the post wasn’t directed at anyone inside the building, it painted a clear picture that things weren’t entirely well between Brown and Hurts. But Brunson’s latest report has now added another more to the ongoing tension between the former Eagles teammates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown and Hurts had been best friends even before playing in the NFL. Both were the nation’s top football players during their high school days, as the quarterback attended Channelview High School, while the receiver went to Starkville. They went to different schools, yes. But Hurts later tried to recruit Brown to Alabama.

While Brown eventually went to Ole Miss, the two crossed paths back in 2022, when the Eagles traded for Brown ahead of the season after his stint with the Tennessee Titans. A couple of years later, during the 2024 season, the Eagles’ veteran defensive end, Brandon Graham, revealed that Hurts and Brown are not as close as they once had been.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know the whole story, but I know that 1 (Hurts) is trying. 11 (Brown) could be a little better with how he responds to things. They were friends, but things have changed. And I understand that because life happens. But (on) the business side, we got to make sure we don’t let the personal get in the way of the business. And that’s what we need to do better,” Graham said.

After revealing the internal locker room conflicts, Graham admitted that he made a mistake talking about Brown and Hurts and would apologize to both the receiver and the quarterback. At the same time, however, it painted a clear picture that Hurts and Brown’s relationship had taken a major hit. And that was visible on the field as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the 2025 season, Brown expressed his frustration with the Eagles’ offense. On a live-stream, he said that outside of his family, “everything else (is) a s–t show.” Besides, while it’s true that Brown recorded another 1,000+ yard season in 2025, that was one of the least efficient seasons of his career, where he didn’t get many meaningful reps in multiple games.

Once the 2025 season was over, Brown became a top trade candidate with a clear interest from the Patriots. After months of speculation, the Patriots acquired Brown with the 2028 first-round pick and the 2027 fifth-round pick. And after the trade became official, Brown shared his side of the story.

A.J. Brown addresses his rocky relationship with Jalen Hurts

Once the trade became official and A.J. Brown declared himself a Patriot, the wide receiver sat down with NBC’s Maria Taylor. When asked about his relationship with his former quarterback, Jalen Hurts, the 28-year-old admitted that they’re not as close as they once had been.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Not as close as we once were,” Brown said. “I believe that’s fine. It’s like there’s no bad blood. There’s actually still a lot of love. I love him, I want him to succeed, and accomplish all the things that he wants to accomplish. I didn’t truly understand why our friendship became the center of everybody’s attention when it came to football. Because looking back at it, we haven’t been as close as we were a couple of years now. But that don’t stop anything. We still competed, we still push each other, we still led the team. So, it just got strange.

“People just got so fixated on the relationship and wanted to talk about maybe from the history of this place. But that wasn’t what this was. I am going to say it to you, I’m going to say it on camera, I had nothing but love from him…Nothing happened. Nothing happened. People just grow apart. Nothing happened between me or our families, wives, anything. Nothing like that ever happened. But life happens. You just look up sometimes, and you find yourself driven away. And that’s fine, and I think both parties are stuck together.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA NFC Championship-Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles Jan 26, 2025 Philadelphia, PA, USA Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts 1 and wide receiver A.J. Brown 11 celebrate after a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the first half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field PA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBillxStreicherx 20250126_jcd_sq4_0082

Upon arriving in Philly, Brown recorded the best season of his career with Hurts running the offense. He finished the 2022 season with a career high 106 receptions for 1496 yards and 11 touchdowns. Across four seasons, he accumulated 5,034 receiving yards and 32 touchdowns with Hurts.

But things went downhill during the 2024 season, and fast forward to now, Brown is no longer with the Eagles, as he prepares for the 2026 season with the Patriots.