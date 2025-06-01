Emotional Jayden Daniels Can’t Recover From Personal Tragedy as Commanders QB Grieves Over Last “Hug”

When Jayden Daniels transferred to LSU in 2022, he was stepping into unfamiliar territory. Among the first to welcome him was Kyren Lacy, a fellow transfer from Louisiana. Lacy’s warm message, “I’m excited for you to be here,” set the tone for their budding friendship. Their bond deepened during off-season training in Los Angeles, where Daniels invited Lacy and other teammates to train together, fostering camaraderie and trust that would translate onto the field.

But it was during the games when everyone actually saw their connection. Like the clutch touchdown against Alabama, where Daniels found Lacy in the end zone with seconds left in the first half, or Daniels’ last touchdown pass of his collegiate career in November a couple of years back. So, when Lacy lost his life last month, just a couple of weeks before the NFL draft, no wonder Daniels—and pretty much everyone around LSU—was heartbroken when the news hit.

But even though a month had passed, Lacy’s death is something that still weighs heavily on the Commander‘s quarterback. On Sunday, Daniels took to his official IG handle and penned down an emotional note for his former LSU teammate. “Wish I could give you one more hug,” Daniels wrote, sharing a clip of his LSU days where he was embracing Lacy with joy.

Back in December 2024, Lacy was involved in a car crash that resulted in the death of the 78-year-old Herman Hall. The former LSU wide receiver fled the scene without calling authorities or emergency services, but eventually turned himself in back in January 2025. However, he was released the same day on a $151K bail after being charged with felony hit and run with death, negligent homicide, and reckless driving.

Authorities scheduled a grand jury hearing for April 14, 2025, following the car crash. However, Lacy tragically lost his life by apparent suicide just a couple of days before the hearing. If the reports are accurate, Lacy tragically died following a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a police chase. Ever since then, the LSU and the NFL community mourned the loss of the 24-year-old wideout.

Jayden Daniels opened up on Kyren Lacy’s death

Back in late November 2023, Jayden Daniels connected with Kyren Lacy for a memorable 15-yard touchdown pass against Texas A&M. With just over four minutes remaining, Daniels delivered a precise throw to Lacy, who ended up in the end zone, securing LSU’s decisive 42-30 win over Texas. It was the last TD pass of Daniels’ collegiate career. Fortunately, he managed to connect it with Lacy.

“Last college td was to u 2 💔💔,” Daniels shared after Lacy passed away, along with his other emotional notes for his former receiver. “Love brudda … always believed in u, always was there when u needed whatever n vice versa❤️,” he wrote in another post. And on Wednesday’s press conference, when a reporter asked how he’s processing the loss of Lacy, Daniels confessed that it’s a tough situation, but he’s managing.

“I’m good,” Daniels said. “It’s a tough little situation, obviously. Somebody close to me. … But I do appreciate you asking, but I’m good.” All in all, it’s safe to say that a bond that started with Lacy’s warm welcome when Daniels transferred to LSU, to their countless hours spent in film sessions and workouts, was built on trust and shared goals.

And no wonder—people who knew Kyren Lacy, especially Jayden Daniels, will always miss him.