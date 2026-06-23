ESPN Issues Statement as NFL Insider Matt Miller Loses Left Arm in Near-Fatal Crash

ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller is currently on a journey to some difficult months ahead. The 42-year-old revealed on Tuesday, June 23, that he was recently involved in a serious car accident that left him with severe injuries. In the aftermath, ESPN also released a statement expressing the network’s support for Miller and his loved ones.

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“ESPN’s thoughts are with Matt Miller & his loved ones,” the statement read. “We wish him strength in his recovery & look forward to seeing him back at ESPN when he’s ready.”

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Per reports, the accident took place on Wednesday, June 17, at 3:50 P.M. Reports of a serious car crash emerged, as Oronogo Fire, Jasper County Deputies, and METS ambulance responded. The accident took place in Missouri, while Miller was driving a 2023 Ford Bronco, eastbound on Mo-96.

While crossing the center line, his car hit a semi tractor-trailer (the 2024 International semi), and he suffered severe injuries, including an arm injury. Following the severity of his injuries, Miller was airlifted to Mercy Hospital. The 2024 International semi was driven by a 28-year-old, who sustained no injuries. According to a report by Deadline, some X users also shared images of the horrific crash on social media. Most images showed Miller’s SUV on a flatbed truck. Additionally, the vehicle’s front end appeared to be completely broken off, with extensive damage visible to the driver’s side.

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Miller, meanwhile, revealed his injury details via an ‘X’ post, “Last week, I was involved in a serious car accident in Missouri and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital. I’m deeply grateful for the exceptional care I have received, from the first responders to the doctors, nurses, and medical staff. I’m incredibly fortunate to be writing this. As a result of the accident, I sustained significant injuries, including multiple fractures and broken ribs.

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“I also underwent a life-saving amputation of my left arm. While I have a long road ahead, I’m focused on my recovery and taking things one day at a time. Thank you for the overwhelming support, prayers, and kind messages — they have meant so much to me and my family during this time. I look forward to continuing my recovery and getting back to ESPN to talk football, including what should be an exciting 2027 NFL Draft class.”

As Miller’s X post gained traction, the ESPN draft analyst received best wishes for his healthy recovery and return to the network from the likes of Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter. While Rapoport asked Miller to “Get well and hang in there!!” Schefter offered “Best wishes for a speedy recovery. We are pulling for you!”

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Miller joined ESPN back in 2021 as an NFL draft contributor after serving at Bleacher Report. During his span at the network, he has worked across ESPN+, NFL Live, SportsCenter, Get Up, and ESPN Radio, along with draft and mock draft specials. Now, after his shocking accident, the network awaits his return as Matt Miller looks forward to his recovery.