ESPN Quietly Signs NFL Analyst Moments After Re-Signing Alex Smith to Super Bowl Coverage

Field Yates has carved out a space at ESPN that few analysts manage to hold—sitting right at the intersection of fantasy football, draft coverage, and NFL studio analysis. Starting out back in 2012, he went from assisting Mike Reiss (who served as a mentor to Yates) and blogging on the side to becoming a central figure on Fantasy Football Now and Fantasy Focus Football. More than a decade later, his presence stretches across ESPN’s platforms. Think of TV hits, podcasts, written analysis, and social media.

By 2024, Yates wasn’t just part of the conversation; he was helping lead it. Stepping into a larger role on draft coverage, he co-hosted First Draft while anchoring ESPN’s live NFL Draft broadcasts—blending front-office insight with an approachable on-air style. Long story short: in a career spanning over a decade with ESPN, Yates has become one of the network’s most reliable voices.

Which is why ESPN made sure to lock him down again ahead of the new season. On Tuesday, August 19, ESPN re-signed the veteran NFL insider to a multi-year agreement. ESPN broke the news on its social media handle. “Congrats, @FieldYates!” The network wrote. “ESPN keeps its trusted #NFL voice at the forefront of NFL Draft & Fantasy Football coverage🏈.”

With the regular season inches closer, it’s safe to say that Yates will remain the face of the network’s Fantasy Football multi-platform coverage. We’re talking about the studio shows and podcasts. As for the offseason, the veteran analyst will continue to be a central figure of ESPN’s NFL Draft coverage throughout the three-day event.

Beyond his draft and fantasy work, Yates isn’t stepping away from the daily grind. He’ll still be on set for ESPN’s studio staples like NFL Live and SportsCenter, keeping him front and center in the network’s NFL rotation. As far as his week-to-week-based role is concerned, Yates will continue to be a central participant in First Draft and Fantasy Football podcasts, including Fantasy Football Now.

The weekly staples will air on Sunday Mornings on ESPN2 during the regular season. Last but not least, Yates will continue reporting the Senior Bowl, NFL Scouting Combine, and Pro Days. ESPN slipped in the Yates re-signing right on the heels of locking up Alex Smith—quiet timing for a move that might end up being just as important.

ESPN expanded Alex Smith’s role in advance

Alex Smith, a three-time Pro Bowler and 16-year NFL veteran, is stepping into his fifth season as an ESPN analyst. Just weeks before the 2025 regular season, the network locked him into a multi-year deal. Under the new agreement, Smith will remain a key voice on NFL Countdown while also making select appearances on Get Up and First Take, broadening his presence across ESPN’s NFL coverage.

“Congrats, Alex Smith!” ESPN shared on X. “ESPN has re-signed the 16-year #NFL QB in advance of a new season of Sunday NFL Countdown🏈.” In addition to all of this, Smith will also continue to be a part of ESPN’s Super Bowl coverage each year. The NFL legend joined Sunday NFL Countdown back in 2021, and since then, Smith has been an emerging face of the network on all aspects of the game.

Being a 16-year NFL vet, Alex Smith undoubtedly leverages his deep connection in the league. The College Football Hall of Famer continues to shine across Sunday NFL Countdown, SportsCenter, and NFL Live, conducting in-depth interviews with some of football’s biggest names. Think of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Jared Goff, Aaron Rodgers, and Jim Harbaugh. Taken all together, it’s safe to conclude, ESPN has locked in two of its most reliable faces ahead of the 2025 season.