“Every Time They Played With Me I Showed Them”: Stefon Diggs Posts Cryptic Message as Patriots Reportedly Move On From WR

Essentials Inside The Story Financial hurdles and off-field legal issues led to Stefon Diggs' departure from the Patriots

Diggs was the only Patriots receiver to surpass 1,000 yards last season

The Patriots signed former Packer Romeo Doubs as Stefon's replacement

Playing for a third team in as many seasons is probably not the career path Stefon Diggs once imagined for himself after spending the first nine years of his NFL career with just two franchises. But following his release from the New England Patriots, that now appears to be the direction his career is heading. It’s been approximately two months now since Diggs became a free agent, but there’s still uncertainty surrounding his 2026 season. However, Diggs isn’t keeping quiet as he recently made his mindset pretty clear following the Patriots breakup.

“And every time they played wit me I showed em…” Diggs captioned his Instagram post shared on his burner account on Thursday this week.

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With the Patriots moving on and no signs currently pointing toward a reunion, the 2026 season could mark Diggs’ third team in three years after spending 2024 with the Houston Texans and last season in New England. And notably, the split was not driven by poor production on the field.

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In fact, Diggs became the only Patriots receiver to cross the 1,000-yard mark last season after recording 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns while helping New England reach the Super Bowl. Still, multiple factors reportedly contributed to the Patriots moving on from the veteran receiver just one year after signing him to a three-year, $63.5 million contract.

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For starters, the financial side became difficult to ignore. According to reports, Diggs was set to carry a $20.9 million base salary for 2026 after making just $2.9 million in 2025. At the same time, his cap hit was expected to jump from $10.5 million to $26.5 million. Combine that with the fact that Diggs is now 32 years old, and the Patriots ultimately released him before his March 13 guarantee date, freeing roughly $16.8 million in cap space.

Besides, reports suggested that off-field concerns also played a major role in the decision.

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Even before the Patriots opened the 2025 season, Diggs became part of a controversy after appearing in a viral boat video while holding a bag containing an unidentified pink substance. While the organization was aware of the situation, the incident ultimately did not derail his season despite heavy public criticism.

Then came another situation later in the year.

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In December 2025, Diggs’ former live-in personal chef, Jamila Adams, accused him of slapping and choking her during a dispute over unpaid wages at his home in Dedham, Massachusetts. Diggs was charged with felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault and battery before pleading not guilty in February 2026. He was eventually acquitted in May after a jury deliberated for less than two hours. But by that point, the Patriots had already decided to move on from him.

Fast forward to now, and Diggs remains a free agent without a new team. Whether another franchise eventually gives the veteran receiver a fresh opportunity remains unclear. What does seem clear, though, is that New England already appears to believe it has found Diggs’ replacement.

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The Patriots reportedly have Stefon Diggs’ replacement

The Patriots finished the 2025 season ranked second in scoring offense at 28.8 points per game, third in total offense, and inside the league’s top five in passing yards. That offense played a massive role in New England reaching the Super Bowl, and Stefon Diggs sat right at the center of it after posting more than 1,000 receiving yards. But with Diggs now gone, the obvious question becomes: Who replaces him? According to NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry, the Patriots already believe they have that answer.

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“I think that move to part ways with him was a move about money owed and age and a willingness and a desire to upgrade, which I think they think they have done with Romeo Doubs,” Perry said on The Next Pats Podcast. “So before even adding AJ Brown, I think they think they’re better off at that position right now.”

Just one day after releasing Diggs, the Patriots signed Doubs to a four-year, $68 million contract this offseason. Heading into 2026, Doubs is set to carry an $8.6 million cap hit, which is less than half of what Diggs would have counted against the cap. On top of that, the receiver is coming off an efficient year with the Green Bay Packers in which he posted a career-high 727 receiving yards.

Imago December 28, 2025, East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA: New England Patriots wide receiver STEFON DIGGS 8 in action at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford New Jersey New England defeats New York 42 to 10 East Rutherford USA – ZUMAa301 20251228_aaf_a301_010 Copyright: xBrooksxVonxArxx

At the same time, though, the Patriots continue being heavily linked to AJ Brown as well. Adam Schefter of ESPN recently suggested the trade discussions are still very much alive. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Schefter explained:

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“I still think it is on track. I think it’s going to happen, I still think it will involve a future one, likely a 2028 first-round draft pick. I still think all these elements are in place. And I still think that once we get to June, that these two sides will get together and complete a trade that’ll send AJ Brown to the New England Patriots.”

The Philadelphia Eagles are still expected to move Brown before the 2026 season. However, a deal likely would not happen before June 1 because a post-June 1 trade designation would reduce Philadelphia’s dead cap hit from $43.45 million to roughly $16.35 million. That said, with New England expected to bring Brown on board and already having Doubs under contract, a Stefon Diggs reunion from here feels very much unlikely.