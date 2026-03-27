Ex-NFL Exec Hints at JC Tretter’s Gameplan After Controversial NFLPA Appointment

When the NFL Players Association was dealing with controversy over the past several months, the NFL largely took a patient approach, observing and waiting for stability. Now, with JC Tretter elected as the Union’s new executive director, the situation has shifted. On paper, the move carries its share of debate.

But from a broader lens, it also opens the door for the league to revisit a long-discussed topic. Expanding the regular season to 18 games and international series to 16 games per season. And while league officials are expected to begin the conversation, former NFL exec Andrew Brandt has already weighed in, expressing support for Tretter’s mindset heading into it.

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“He (Tretter) didn’t need to do anything with the NFL,” Brandt said on the Business of Sports. “You got a labor agreement for several years. They can wait. And waiting only gives the union a little more leverage as they try to impose things like the 18th game…So, I’m going to give Tretter the benefit of the doubt.”

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In his conversation, Brandt also acknowledged how things unfolded when the league expanded to a 17-game schedule. Players initially pushed back but eventually agreed. This time, though, he believes the union may handle it with more patience and better leverage under Tretter.

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And right now, that approach seems to be taking shape. The NFLPA’s decision to appoint Tretter ended a month-long search following the resignation of former executive director Lloyd Howell Jr..

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For context, the current collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and NFLPA runs through 2030. That timeline matters. It gives Tretter room to operate without urgency as he prepares for potential negotiations around an 18-game season and expanded international scheduling.

That patience came through clearly in a recent interview with The Athletic. When asked about the perception that the union could be pressured into accepting an 18-game schedule, Tretter did not shy away from the reality of the situation. He’ doesn’t seem to be in a rush.

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“Yeah, I think (commissioner) Roger (Goodell) and the owners have been very vocal about what they’re looking for. They can do that. They can share whatever they want. In the end, they have to negotiate with us. My job — our job — is to get us prepared for those moments. One, understand what we want, prepare our guys for those moments and make sure they’re ready to negotiate. That’s a group of our executive committee, that’s our negotiating committee.

“Our board holds the power of the vote, making sure they understand the roles and responsibilities and how we’re going to succeed. … My job, our players’ job, our staff’s job, is to work our ass off for the next two, three, four or five years to prepare for that moment and go succeed, and in the end, we’re gonna let our results speak for themselves.”

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So when you step back, the path to an 18-game season is far from straightforward. For one, Tretter is not rushing into anything. And beyond that, there is internal resistance as well.

Reports indicate that NFLPA president Jalen Reeves-Maybin and then-interim executive director David White were not interested in engaging on proposals involving an 18-game season and expanded international games.

That stance could work in the players’ favor if they choose to hold firm. But even with that leverage, the conversation is not going away. And in many ways, Tretter’s appointment has done both. It has raised questions, while at the same time setting the stage for a much bigger negotiation down the line.

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JC Tretter’s appointment as the Union’s leader raised eyebrows

The NFL Players Association has appointed JC Tretter as its next executive director. Tretter emerged from an initial pool of 300 candidates. He beat out the two other finalists: interim executive director David White, the former Hollywood actors’ union chief, and American Conference commissioner Tim Pernetti.

“I understand the responsibility that comes with this role and how important it is to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with player leadership,” he said in a statement via X. “This union has always played a critical role in shaping the game, and that work is as important now as it’s ever been.”

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Still, the timing of the appointment stands out, especially given the controversy surrounding Tretter over the past several months. He previously served as NFLPA president from 2020 to 2024 and then as chief strategy officer in 2024.

His credibility took a hit following a 2025 ruling involving a violation of the collective bargaining agreement. An arbitrator determined that Tretter’s 2023 comments about running back injuries crossed a line by encouraging players to fake injuries. It cited his remark that players “need to try to create as much leverage as you possibly can.”

That was not the only issue. Just last month, another arbitrator found that the union’s distribution of team report cards violated the CBA because they “[disparaged] NFL clubs and individuals.”

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Tretter was also linked to a separate controversy involving his predecessor, Lloyd Howell Jr.. Howell resigned in July 2025 after reports revealed he had consulted for a private equity group seeking a minority stake in the NFL. According to those reports, Tretter was aware of the situation and played a role in keeping it under wraps.

Around that same period, Tretter stepped away as well, admitting he was not interested in taking over the role.

“I have no interest in becoming (executive director). I have no interest in being considered. I am also going to leave the NFLPA in the coming days as I have nothing left to give to the organization,” Tretter told CBS Sports.

Fast forward to now, and the context makes the reaction understandable. Tretter’s appointment is not just a leadership change. It is a decision that comes with baggage, which is exactly why it has raised more eyebrows than excitement.