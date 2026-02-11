[Exclusive] CardVault Co-Founder Chris Costa Reveals How Tom Brady Masterminded Success in $33B Industry

Essentials Inside The Story Chris Costa revealed how Brady's involvement is the biggest shock to all of the team

Costa grew up as a Patriots fan, buying football collectibles at local shops

CardVault operated from only three locations initially

For over two decades, Tom Brady set the standard for quarterback play in the NFL. Retirement hasn’t dulled that “best in class” label. It’s shifted arenas. Beyond his minority ownership in the Las Vegas Raiders and his role as a FOX analyst, Brady is also co-owner of CardVault, a fast-rising collectibles brand many enthusiasts call “America’s Best Card Shop.” In an exclusive conversation with EssentiallySports, his business partner Chris Costa revealed what Brady actually brings to the table as CardVault’s co-owner.

“His level of involvement in our business and how much he cares and how dialed in he is to our day-to-day operation is the biggest shock to all of us,” Costa explained in an exclusive interview. “It’s not that we didn’t expect it. We knew, and Tom has had a reputation for being 100 percent in on anything he commits to, but we’re talking every day. I grew up in New England as a Patriots fan. I grew up the biggest Tom Brady fan on Earth, and here I am pinching myself that I’m Tom Brady’s business partner.”

For Costa, that full-circle moment carries weight. A New England native, he grew up as a New England Patriots fan, buying football collectibles at local shops. At that time, he didn’t imagine that the hobby would one day become his career. Or that Brady would eventually become his partner. Yet here they are, building a national retail brand together.

The sports collectibles industry is now valued at roughly $33 billion, and CardVault has positioned itself as one of its most visible retail players. Brady acquired a 50% stake in the company exactly a year ago. Since then, it has expanded aggressively from a small regional footprint into a national chain.

Throughout that growth, Brady hasn’t been a silent investor. He has always been involved in how the brand presents itself to collectors. Practically speaking, Brady serves as the public face and brand spokesperson while also acting as a strategic advisor on expansion. He attends grand openings, participates in Q&As and fan interactions, and appears in event coverage, functioning as both a draw and a bridge between sports fans and collectors.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Chargers Oct 5, 2025 Inglewood, California, USA Tom Brady looks on before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Washington Commanders at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJaynexKamin-Onceax 20251005_lbm_aj4_061

Beyond in-person appearances, he features in CardVault’s digital content series and live-stream initiatives, offering behind-the-scenes access to store operations and high-value card breaks. The results are measurable. When Brady purchased his stake, CardVault had three locations. Today, it operates 12, making the company four times larger than it was pre-investment. Here’s the full footprint:

Patriot Palace (Gillette Stadium): Foxborough

TD Garden (Causeway Street): Boston

Foxwood Resort Casino (Grand Pequot): Mashantucket

American Dream: East Rutherford

East Hampton (The Hamptons): East Hampton

Wrigleyville (1027 W. Addison): Chicago

SoHo (244 Lafayette Street): New York

Victory Park (Nowitzki Way): Dallas

Mall of America: Bloomington

Mandalay Bay (The Shoppes at Mandalay Place): Las Vegas

DOCO (Downtown Commons): Sacramento

San Francisco Flagship (761 3rd Street at King): San Francisco

Between supplying the capital and brand credibility for marquee retail deals, acting as the public traffic engine for launches, advising day-to-day strategy, and pushing CardVault toward an experience-first, omnichannel model, Brady didn’t just fund the rollout. He supplied the playbook and the megaphone that made national scale possible.

Seen through that lens, Brady’s involvement hasn’t just impacted CardVault’s balance sheet. It has also influenced the broader hobby. As Costa put it back in February 2025:

“We think Tom is an incredibly strategic partner for us for a lot of reasons. But as far as our ability to scale the company—which has always been our goal, and was our goal, is our goal and will continue to be our goal—we think with Tom coming on board, we’re able to do that at a much faster pace. That goal remains, get in and build CardVault in as many major markets as we possibly can across the country and internationally. The mission has and always will be converting fans into collectors.”

That context makes their latest store opening feel less like a milestone and more like a continuation. It isn’t the first, and if the pace of expansion is any indication, it won’t be the last.

Tom Brady and Chris Costa expanded CardVault to San Francisco

“Sports collectibles and cards have been part of my DNA since childhood, and CardVault has set the gold standard for what a modern fan experience should be,” Tom Brady said in a statement back in 2025. “This isn’t just about buying and selling cards; it’s about curating history, building community, turning fans into collectors and giving them access to own great moments in sports.”

Fast forward to now, and after recent expansions into Sacramento, Las Vegas, and Minneapolis, CardVault by Tom Brady has now planted its flag in San Francisco with a new flagship location on February 7, ahead of the Super Bowl. This one, however, carries added significance. At more than 2,800 square feet, the San Francisco flagship is the brand’s largest store to date and its 12th overall, strategically positioned across Oracle Park.

The location also resonates on a personal level. San Francisco sits in Brady’s backyard (the former NFL star graduated from Serra High School in nearby San Mateo). While he wasn’t present for the public Grand Opening, Brady did attend a VIP event Friday night, effectively setting the tone for the weekend. Even in his absence, the buzz among collectors was unmistakable.

“It’s great to be home in the Bay Area with an incredible store like this,” Brady said in a statement. “San Francisco has such a deep sports culture, and opening our first flagship here makes this moment even more meaningful.”

Opening weekend reflected that local emphasis. The first fans in line received limited-edition CardVault by Tom Brady hats designed in Bay Area team colorways. Attendees could also enter for a chance to win a signed Joe Montana mini helmet, a nod to the region’s football legacy. Beyond the festivities, the store delivers the full CardVault experience.

Collectors can buy, sell, trade, and submit cards for grading on-site, with access to authenticated memorabilia, sealed boxes and packs, assorted singles, and exclusive limited-edition collectibles across major sports and trading card games. Now 12 locations deep, the question isn’t whether CardVault will expand again. It’s where No. 13 lands next.