Fact Check: Did Dianna Russini Really Name Her Son After Mike Vrabel? TMZ Report Gives Latest Update

Ever since photos of Mike Vrabel and former The Athletic journalist Dianna Russini surfaced through Page Six in early April, social media has been heavily dissecting both Vrabel and Russini. And soon after reports emerged claiming the two rented a boat together in June 2021, just weeks before Russini welcomed her child with husband Kevin Goldschmidt, rumors surrounding her oldest son, Michael, also started circulating online.

For a broader context, Russini’s son and Vrabel happen to share the same first name. That naturally led to speculation online about whether Russini took inspiration from the New England Patriots head coach while naming her child. However, according to reports obtained by TMZ, the rumors are completely baseless. In reality, the former journalist reportedly named her first son after her older brother, Michael Russini.

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Per TMZ, Russini had chosen the name earlier during her pregnancy specifically to honor her brother. Reports also noted that her son’s middle name pays tribute to another family member. Besides, TMZ sources reportedly stated that Russini named both of her children after relatives. Per reports, her second son shares the same name as her grandfather.

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The speculation originally picked up traction after an old post from Russini resurfaced online shortly after the birth of her son in August 2021. In the post, Russini wrote, “Keep looking at my almost 4 day old son Michael while trying to figure out who are the best Michaels to ever play and coach in the NFL?

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – NOVEMBER 23: New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel during the game against the New England Patriots and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 23, 2025, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 23 Patriots at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251123068

Fast forward to now, and TMZ has confirmed that the rumors suggesting Russini named her oldest son after Vrabel are simply false. The outlet also reported that ongoing speculation claiming Russini’s husband had requested a paternity test was entirely fabricated, with no actual confirmation behind it.

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The latest development arrived only hours after the outlet published its report about Russini and Vrabel allegedly taking a private boating trip together in June 2021, just weeks before the birth of her first son.

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Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini rented a boat during her pregnancy, per TMZ

Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini had reportedly been linked together even before Page Six released photos of the two at an Arizona resort last month. For broader context, the outlet had previously published photos of Vrabel and Russini together at a New York City club dating back to 2020. At the time, Vrabel was still the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, while Russini was working at ESPN.

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Soon after, another photo surfaced showing Vrabel and Russini together at a casino. That image reportedly dates back to June 2024, shortly after the Titans fired Vrabel. Fast forward to now, and TMZ has added another layer to the situation. This week, the outlet reported that Vrabel and Russini once rented a boat together for a private day on the water.

The two booked the vessel in Putnam County, Tennessee, back in June 2021 while Russini was pregnant with her first child. A source with direct knowledge of the situation told the outlet that Vrabel and Russini were the only people on board during the two-to-three-hour rental.

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TMZ also shared photos of documents that appear to contain their signatures, with both Vrabel and Russini signing company waivers before boarding the boat. The source further told TMZ there was no visible PDA before they departed.

As the story continued to develop, TMZ also released a video on X showing Vrabel and Russini heading out for the boating trip in Tennessee, while, according to the outlet, “she was very much showing during her first pregnancy.”

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The reports surrounding Russini and Vrabel first surfaced publicly in April 2026, and since then, the situation has only continued escalating. While Russini has already resigned from The Athletic, it now remains to be seen whether Vrabel will be able to navigate his role as Patriots head coach smoothly as OTAs continue to approach.