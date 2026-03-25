“I’ll Slap You”: Falcons’ Cobee Bryant Angrily Clashes With Two Streamers for Wrecking His Airbnb

Cobee Bryant plays with emotion. Whether it is locking down receivers or responding to critics, the Atlanta Falcons‘ cornerback has always carried an edge. This time, though, that intensity carried off the field, and things got a bit messy. For context, Bryant was recently seen yelling at two streamers after they allegedly damaged his Airbnb and property.

“Y’all n***a childish,” Bryant yelled during a live stream. “Y’all childish. I don’t like you! I’ll slap you on my soul. I don’t like you. I don’t like you fool.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

The clip was first shared by NFL insider Dov Kleiman. In the video, the 24-year-old cornerback appeared visibly frustrated while confronting two streamers, Kaiyo and Chibu. According to Bryant, the property had been damaged, including a hole in the wall.

From there, the situation escalated, with Bryant continuing to vent his frustration on camera. What remains unclear is whether the issue was eventually resolved between him and the streamers.

ADVERTISEMENT

But it’s not the first time Bryant has shown frustration when something does not sit right with him. During his senior year at Kansas, Bryant faced criticism over inconsistent performances. But after a standout three-interception game against Houston, he pushed back at the narrative, calling out critics on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Don’t play with me like I’m not one of the top corners in the country don’t ever disrespect me again @media‼️,” he wrote.

This time, though, the situation is different. The issue is not about his play on the field, but about what happened off it, tied to the reported damage at his Airbnb.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recent incident comes just months after Bryant wrapped up his rookie season in Atlanta. After a collegiate run with the Kansas Jayhawks, where he recorded 128 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 13 interceptions, he entered the league as an undrafted free agent.

At the NFL level, his opportunities were limited early on. He started just one game across seven appearances, finishing the season with 10 tackles and one pass breakup.

ADVERTISEMENT

And now, the 24-year-old corner is looking toward his second NFL season. And while Bryant deals with an off-field situation, the Falcons, meanwhile, have continued to address their needs in the secondary.

The Falcons added another cornerback ahead of the 2026 season

Heading into the 2026 season, the Falcons secondary already features Cobee Bryant entering his second year, along with C. J. Henderson, Clark Phillips III, Mike Ford Jr., and A. J. Woods. Even with that group in place, Atlanta added another name in free agency. This time, it is former Las Vegas Raiders corner Darnay Holmes.

ADVERTISEMENT

NFL insider Jordan Schultz confirmed the move, with Holmes joining on a one-year deal. Originally a fourth-round pick by the New York Giants in the 2020 NFL Draft, Holmes spent the last two seasons with the Raiders.

Over six seasons, he has appeared in 83 games with 12 starts, recording 164 tackles, five tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and four interceptions. In 2025, he played 13 games and finished with 19 combined tackles in a rotational role.

Now in Atlanta, Holmes enters a crowded secondary and will compete for a roster spot in a group that already includes five cornerbacks, with Bryant among them.