Is Kirk Cousins Starting Against Saints? Falcons Announce Worrying Health Update on QB’s Week 18 Status

Even though both the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints are already out of the playoff race, their Week 18 matchup still carries massive weight in the NFC. In fact, the outcome of this game will directly decide the fate of the NFC South. But just hours before kickoff, a brief scare surfaced on game-day morning.

The Falcons revealed that their starting quarterback, Kirk Cousins, woke up feeling ill. Naturally, that raised some eyebrows about whether he’d be able to suit up against the Saints. Still, with no official game designation attached to his name, Cousins is now expected to line up under center for what remains a crucial divisional showdown.

And that’s because the playoff hopes of both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers hinge entirely on how Falcons vs. Saints plays out. After edging the Panthers 16–14 in Week 18, Baker Mayfield and the Bucs sit at 8–9. Carolina is right there with them, also at 8–9.

That’s exactly why Sunday’s game has suddenly become one of the most important finales in the conference. To punch their ticket, the Bucs need the Saints to take down Cousins and Atlanta, avoiding a three-way tie that would favor the Panthers. Carolina, meanwhile, needs the opposite: Falcons over Saints, to sneak into the postseason.

Simply put, Cousins being available isn’t exactly comforting news for Mayfield and Tampa Bay. That said, given he woke up ill, it’s fair to assume he won’t be operating at 100 percent. As for Carolina, they’d likely welcome Cousins running the offense, especially considering Atlanta’s backup option is Easton Stick, with Michael Penix Jr. on injured reserve. Now, it’s just a matter of seeing how it all unfolds.