Kevin Stefanski Breaks Silence on James Pearce’s Arrest After Rickea Jackson Announces Major Legal Action

On Saturday, Atlanta Falcons rookie linebacker James Pearce Jr. was arrested by Doral police in Miami-Dade County. Reports indicate the arrest stemmed from an alleged domestic dispute involving Rickea Jackson of the Los Angeles Sparks. The Falcons have already issued a statement regarding the situation. But when reporters asked Kevin Stefanski about it, the head coach declined to offer any additional comment.

“There is really nothing to add,” Stefanski said. “Our coaches will defer to the statement that we put out. I understand there are questions but there’s not much to add there.”

Stefanski’s comments came a couple of days after the incident, which occurred Saturday evening. Per the official affidavit, Doral police were dispatched following a reported domestic disturbance. Jackson told authorities that Pearce, her former boyfriend of nearly three years, followed her in his vehicle earlier that morning. He attempted to open her car door while stopped. And later, he struck her vehicle multiple times as she tried to pull into the Doral Police Department parking lot.

Authorities later stated that Pearce allegedly fled the scene and crashed his vehicle during a subsequent police chase at the intersection of Northwest 103rd Avenue and 66th Street. The police then booked him at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at 6:58 p.m. Saturday on five felony charges and one misdemeanor.

Pearce is now facing two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated stalking. He also faces charges of fleeing and eluding law enforcement, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, and resisting an officer without violence. In response, the Falcons released a brief statement confirming their awareness of the matter.

“We are aware of an incident involving James Pearce Jr., in Miami,” the statement read. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment on an open legal matter at this time.”

The incident surfaced after the 22-year-old had just completed his rookie season in Atlanta, posting 10.5 sacks. It’s the most by a rookie since Micah Parsons in 2024. He also set a team rookie record with 45 quarterback pressures, added 26 tackles and 16 quarterback hits, forced and recovered a fumble, and appeared in all 17 games. Pearce finished third in AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

While Coach Stefanski declined further comment on the incident, the situation has escalated. Per reports, Jackson is now pursuing legal action against the Falcons’ linebacker.

Rickea Jackson’s attorneys filed a court notice against James Pearce

Following the alleged domestic dispute, Rickea Jackson’s legal team formally entered the case on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County. ESPN reported the news. Jackson is being represented by attorneys Gary F. Celetti and Wendy A.L. Beswick. Her attorneys filed court documents confirming she is prepared to testify against James Pearce Jr. should the charges against the Falcons rookie proceed to trial.

The filing includes both a notice of appearance and a notice of victims’ rights under Marsy’s Law. In it, her attorneys urge the court to commit “all possible resources and personnel” to resolve the matter “as soon as practicable” in order to deliver justice for Jackson and the State of Florida.

“The victim is pleading with the Court and the State to conclude this matter promptly without hindering the efficacy of the prosecution’s case,” her attorneys wrote.

Under Florida law, the document outlines Jackson’s rights to receive updates on the case, attend all public proceedings, and be heard in those proceedings. It also affirms her right to consult with prosecutors regarding any potential plea agreement and to provide input on how the defendant’s alleged actions have affected her and her family.

For now, James Pearce Jr. was released Sunday evening after posting $20,500 bond. How this situation ultimately unfolds is likely to become the next major storyline surrounding both Pearce and the Falcons in the weeks ahead.