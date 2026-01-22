Kevin Stefanski Wastes No Time in Replacing Falcons Coach After Losing One to Baker Mayfield’s Bucs – Report

Kevin Stefanski and Baker Mayfield once shared a sideline in Cleveland. Fast forward to now, and they’ve become divisional rivals after the Atlanta Falcons hired Stefanski as their next head coach. And the tension between the two sides seems to be showing up already. To start, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers swooped in and hired former Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson as their new OC, adding another layer to an already complicated dynamic.

Stefanski, meanwhile, didn’t take long to respond. According to reports, Atlanta is set to hire his former offensive coordinator and close friend, Tommy Rees, to take over the offense. Ian Rapoport broke the news on Thursday. “Kevin Stefanski has rounded out his staff in Atlanta,” Rapoport said.

“We already knew that Jeff Ulbrich is going to be his defensive coordinator. Now, he’s hiring an offensive coordinator. And our sources take Tommy Reed, who is the OC with the Cleveland Browns, and the play-caller on again, off again for the Browns. He certainly has experience with that. He now comes to the Atlanta Falcons with his good friend, Stefanski.”

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!