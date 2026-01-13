Kirk Cousins Announces New Career Move as Falcons QB Makes Retirement Stance Clear

With the 2025 season now in the rearview, the Atlanta Falcons and Kirk Cousins have shifted their focus to 2026 and whatever comes next. While Atlanta sorts through a potential regime change and restructures Cousins’ contract, the veteran quarterback has made a notable move away from the NFL spotlight. Cousins has been announced as the Global Ambassador of AWOL Vision and Valerion Tech Global, sharing the news through a newly released ad.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The moment that sticks with you aren’t the highlights,” Cousins shared on his Instagram post. “They’re the togetherness. Game day, family movie night, friends on the couch, that’s where the wonder lives. Proud to be Global Ambassador of @AWOLVision and @valeriontech_global, bringing a true home cinema to everyday life.”

That message mirrors the tone of the ad itself. Instead of a loud, traditional commercial, the clip unfolds quietly and intentionally with quick snapshots of people in their own spaces. A woman in the kitchen. A young boy in his room holding a guitar. Cousins, doing what he’s done for years, throwing a football. Then comes the same text to both Cousins and the boy: “AWOL, it’s happening tonight.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirk Cousins (@kirkcousins) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

From there, the focus shifts to the setup. An installer transforms the living room, the screen lights up, and the visuals immediately sell the idea. This isn’t just a TV replacement, it’s cinema-level quality at home. The payoff is simple and effective: The family gathers. The lights drop. And the room takes on the feel of a true movie night. That’s the point AWOL is trying to make.

As a brand, AWOL Vision centers on ultra-short-throw laser projectors and premium home entertainment technology. In its official announcement, the company said, “We are proud to officially announce NFL Quarterback Kirk Cousins as our Global Brand Ambassador. Together, we’re creating spaces where connection, joy, and wonder naturally unfold—turning every game day and movie night into a ‘wow moment.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, Cousins’ latest move feels like a brief detour away from football, spotlighting family, downtime, and life beyond Sundays. But the NFL conversation isn’t going anywhere. After another disappointing season for the Falcons, questions around Cousins’ future remain very much alive.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Retirement doesn’t seem to be on the cards for Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins started this season as a backup to Michael Penix Jr. and wrapped it up by suiting up in his place after Penix went down with a season-ending injury. Now, with Year 15 on the horizon, the 37-year-old has started to address the obvious question about his future. And based on how he sounds, retirement isn’t anywhere close.

“I think I want to play,” Cousins said on Up & Adams when Kay Adams asked whether he’s focused on culture and fit or if he still cares deeply about being the clear starter. “So, I don’t know if you want to call a starter or whatever you want to call it. But the chance to get out there on the field and play and compete and lead is what I think we all want. But we’ll kind of see where everything is when the dust settles.”

There’s real context behind that mindset. For one, the Falcons recently reworked Cousins’ contract, signaling flexibility rather than an exit plan. His 2026 base salary dropped from $35 million to $2.1 million, with that $32.9 million shifted into 2027. It creates a $67.9 million vesting guarantee that would lock in on the third day of the 2026 league year.

ADVERTISEMENT

On top of that, while Atlanta didn’t make the playoffs, Cousins’ play down the stretch was steady. He threw for 1,721 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions, completed 61.7% of his passes, and finished the season on a four-game winning streak. He started the final seven games, went 5–2, and gave the offense some stability when it needed it most. Whether Cousins returns as the starter in 2026 is still very much an open question. And one that likely hinges on the Falcons’ incoming regime.