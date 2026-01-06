Kirk Cousins Announces Retirement Stance After Falcons QB Sounded Off on NFL Future

Retirement doesn’t appear to be on the cards for 37-year-old Kirk Cousins in 2026. And there are a few reasons for that. For starters, Michael Penix Jr.’s return timeline remains unclear. Second, the Atlanta Falcons are headed for change after owner Arthur Blank fired general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris on Sunday night. And third, and perhaps more importantly, Cousins himself has made it clear he still wants to play in 2026.

“I think I want to play,” Cousins said on Up & Adams when Kay Adams asked whether he’s focused on culture and fit or if he still cares deeply about being the clear starter. “So, I don’t know if you want to call a starter or whatever you want to call it. But the chance to get out there on the field and play and compete and lead is what I think we all want. But we’ll kind of see where everything is when the dust settles.”

For now, whether Cousins plays for the Falcons in 2026 or elsewhere is a conversation for another day. What’s clear is that Cousins wants to be on the field, whether that comes with the starter label or not. It’s a sentiment he echoed even before the 2025 season in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

“I’ve gone back several years now, I’ve kind of always taken the approach of one year at a time because I know how much one year in this league can change the conversation,” Cousins had said in May 2025. “So, I just kind of go year-to-year, but sitting here after Year 13, I do still have a desire to play.”

Fast forward to now, and Cousins is entering the 14th season of his career. And this explains why retirement chatter surfaced in the first place. He signed a four-year, $180 million deal with Atlanta just a couple of years ago. And on paper, he looked like a long-term answer at quarterback. That picture, though, changed quickly.

The Falcons drafted Penix Jr. soon after. Cousins then eventually lost the starting job and became the most expensive backup quarterback in the league. Still, another opportunity came this season after Penix suffered a season-ending injury. Cousins started the final seven games and went 5–2.

During that stretch, he threw for 1,721 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions while completing 61.7 percent of his passes, finishing the year on a four-game winning streak. Even so, the Falcons failed to reach the playoffs. And that, more than anything, explains why Cousins still wants to play in 2026. Though for now, he’s carefully choosing his words when talking about his future with the Falcons.

Kirk Cousins sounded off on his future with the Falcons

Raheem Morris addressed Kirk Cousins as “the best backup in the NFL.” But a lot has changed since then. For starters, Morris is no longer in the picture. And despite Cousins leading the Falcons to a 5–2 record down the stretch, the team had already been out of the playoff race for nearly a month. Then, following the regular-season finale on Sunday, Cousins was asked directly about his future in Atlanta.

“Hard to know,” the 37-year-old said bluntly. “I would like to keep playing, but we’ll see how things play out in March or even after that…I would love to be back here. We’ll see how things play out.”

Financially, the situation adds another layer of complexity. Under his four-year contract, which includes $100 million guaranteed and a $50 million signing bonus, Cousins is set to make $35 million in 2026. If the Falcons choose to keep him on the roster in March, they’ll also owe him an additional $10 million.

That reality forces Atlanta to take a hard look at Cousins’ overall value. Especially, with questions surrounding Penix Jr. and the long-term plan at quarterback. With a new regime expected to take over in Atlanta, Cousins’ future will ultimately rest in the hands of the next general manager and head coach. And over the next few months, his situation is shaping up to be an intriguing storyline to watch.