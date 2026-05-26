Latest Update on Falcons’ James Pearce Jr. & WNBA’s Rickea Jackson Lawsuit Suggests Case Could Be Dismissed Within a Year

The uncertainty surrounding second-year Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. still continues. A little more than a month after agreeing to enter a pretrial intervention program connected to a domestic dispute case, Pearce Jr. has now received another update in the ongoing legal situation involving his ex-girlfriend, Rickea Jackson. According to FOX News reporter Andy Slater:

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“James Pearce Jr. was approved for a fast-track to getting this case dismissed, I’ve learned. It will be a one year program instead of six months.”

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The latest development gained momentum after one of Pearce’s attorneys, Jacob Nunez, previously revealed that the edge rusher had agreed to a six-month diversion program that would allow him to resolve the three felony charges tied to the incident. However, according to Slater’s latest report, Pearce Jr. will now be required to complete a 12-month program instead of six months.

Still, the 22-year-old could avoid jail time altogether and eventually have the charges dismissed if he completes the program without any further legal trouble. The case involves three felony charges, including fleeing and eluding police, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and resisting an officer with violence, per reports.

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At the same time, Slater also shared another update involving Jackson, writing:

“His ex-girlfriend, WNBA player Rickea Jackson, also voluntarily dropped her attempt at a permanent restraining order against the Falcons star. Pearce Jr. must still stay away from Jackson for the next 12 months until this case is closed.”

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Slater’s update around the WNBA star came after Jackson previously filed a petition seeking protection against dating violence, with Pearce listed as the respondent. In that filing, Jackson reportedly alleged:

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“James appears to have an underlying mental disorder, and he is violent. I am in fear of my life, and I believe, if this court does not assist me with this issue, James will kill me.”

Fast forward to now, and while Jackson has since dropped her request for a permanent restraining order, Pearce Jr. is still required to stay away from her for the next 12 months while the case remains open.

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The entire incident dates back to February 7, when Jackson alleged that Pearce followed her in his Lamborghini SUV while both were in Doral. According to the allegations, Pearce exited his vehicle at a red light and attempted to get into Jackson’s car before she sped away from the scene.

The criminal complaint further alleges that Pearce later rammed Jackson’s vehicle from behind before striking it again head-on while she attempted to drive toward the Doral Police Department for safety. Authorities then attempted to stop Pearce, but the Falcons defender allegedly fled from officers, which reportedly resulted in another crash.

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Prosecutors later alleged he also struck a law enforcement officer with his vehicle while trying to escape arrest. Following the shocking events, Pearce spent one night in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. The authorities released him on a $20,500 bond. And after putting together an efficient rookie season, this latest legal development surrounding the young edge rusher could now create further uncertainty around his return to the field.

Could the NFL still suspend James Pearce Jr. despite his case moving toward dismissal?

“On the James Pearce situation, there’s really nothing to add,” the Falcons’ new head coach, Kevin Stefanski, said back in February after James Pearce’s arrest. “Our coaches will defer to the statement that was put out, so respectfully, I understand there’s questions, but we don’t have much to add there.”

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Since then, a lot has changed surrounding Pearce’s legal situation. And while the charges against the second-year Falcons edge rusher could eventually be dismissed within a year, there is still the question of whether the NFL could discipline him separately.

The league has reportedly already acknowledged Pearce’s case and indicated it would review the matter under the NFL’s personal conduct policy. And although the Falcons have not publicly received any formal update from the league yet, the possibility of discipline still remains on the table.

Under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, players can face suspensions of up to six games for violations involving a—ult, battery, domestic violence, or s—al a—ult. Whether the league ultimately decides to punish Pearce is something that will likely become clearer in the coming months. Until then, the young edge rusher will continue operating under heavy scrutiny.