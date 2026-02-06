Michael Penix Jr. Provides Major Injury Update as Falcons President Matt Ryan Clears Air on QB’s Future

Heading into the 2026 offseason, the Atlanta Falcons have gone through a wave of organizational changes. One area where they’re hoping for continuity, though, is the quarterback room, especially when it comes to Michael Penix Jr.. And nearly three months into his rehab from a knee injury, Penix once again reiterated that he’ll be ready when the time comes, offering a positive update on his recovery.

“I’m doing real good right now,” Penix said during his recent appearance on the Up & Adams Show. “I just met with my doctor yesterday. He likes where I’m at and we’re starting to get things going. I’m doing a lot of strengthening and stuff right now. So, I know I’ll be back and ready whenever the time comes.”

A former No. 8 overall pick, Penix took over the starting job from Kirk Cousins during his rookie season. He then opened his second NFL year as Atlanta’s QB1. Across nine games, he completed 60.1% of his passes for 1,982 yards, throwing nine touchdowns against three interceptions. That run, however, was cut short in Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers, when he suffered a significant injury.

Penix tore his left ACL in November and underwent reconstructive surgery a few weeks later. With a typical ACL recovery timeline ranging from nine to 12 months, new head coach Kevin Stefanski would naturally expect Penix to be ready sometime before Week 1 of the 2026 season. And the quarterback has repeatedly suggested he’s tracking ahead of schedule. This week was no different.

“I wouldn’t say too much of a test. I kind of knew what to expect. It’s my third time going through it (ACL injury) now. So, I kind of knew what to expect, and I knew how to attack the rehab process so that I can be better out there,” Penix explained his rehab process while adding that “I think I’m maybe a little bit ahead (of schedule).”

Penix previously tore his ACL during his time at Indiana, though that injury occurred on the opposite knee. Having been through the process before, he’s confident in how to handle the physical and mental demands of rehab this time around. Meanwhile, Falcons owner Arthur Blank has also echoed that optimism, previously confirming the surgery was a success.

“The surgeon felt 1,000% secure in the medical procedure they went through, and they really felt his knee was going to be even better than it was before,” Blank said. “He’s on a successful rehab program. He’s back in Atlanta. He’s committed mentally, physically, he feels good.”

With his doctor encouraged by his progress and the rehab program moving in the right direction, Atlanta now expects Penix to open his third NFL season as the Week 1 starter in 2026, with a clear path forward at quarterback.

Matt Ryan has the Falcons’ HC to decide on Michael Penix Jr.’s future

The Falcons turned to one of their own by bringing in Matt Ryan as the franchise’s President of Football Operations ahead of the 2026 season. His first order of business was straightforward: hiring a new HC and GM. Once settling on that, Ryan turned its attention to the quarterback room. And when asked whether Michael Penix Jr. would be the starter in 2026, Ryan made it clear that the decision doesn’t belong to him.

“Neither of us are the head coach of the football team, so we can’t answer your question on that,” Ryan said in general manager Ian Cunningham’s introductory press conference.

Ryan later expanded on that stance during a conversation with CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, emphasizing where his responsibilities lie.

“What I’m making clear is I’m not the head coach of the football team. And I know what my role is and what my role is not. Kevin’s responsibility is to be the head coach of the football team and he’s going to let you know who our starters are and who our starters are not. It’s not my place to go in there.”

At the moment, Atlanta has both Penix and Kirk Cousins on the roster. While many expect Penix to be under center in Week 1, that outcome isn’t guaranteed. In a scenario where Penix isn’t fully ready ahead of the season opener, Cousins would be positioned to handle the early portion of the schedule.

There’s also another layer to consider. Given Kevin Stefanski’s history with quarterbacks, it wouldn’t be surprising to see an open competition during offseason practices. If that happens, Penix and Cousins would be competing directly for the QB1 role. And as Ryan made clear, when it comes to who ultimately starts, that decision will rest squarely with Stefanski.