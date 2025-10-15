NFL Makes Bijan Robinson Announcement Amid MVP Shouts for Falcons RB

The 2025 NFL season is already over a month and six weeks old, and Week 7 is just around the corner. This is exactly why the league has decided it’s the perfect time to hand out some well-deserved offensive and defensive shoutouts from last week for both conferences.

The league has named the Atlanta Falcons‘ running back, Bijan Robinson, the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his standout performance against the Buffalo Bills. The 23-year-old back rushed for 170 yards with 8.9 yards per carry on 19 carries. In the process, Robinson also rushed for a touchdown.

The Falcons had a slow start to the season. But after torching the Bills 24-14 in Week 6, Atlanta has finally found its groove, moving to 3-2. As for Robinson, he’s been a massive part of that turnaround. Earlier this month, the league named him the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Month, and it’s easy to see why.

Through the first four weeks, Robinson led all players with 584 scrimmage yards and a pair of touchdowns. To put that in perspective, he was unstoppable. He logged multiple 100+ yard receiving games and another 100+ yard rushing performance. Then, after a Week 5 bye, he came back even stronger. He rushed for yet another 100+ yards against the Bills while tacking on 68 more through the air on six catches.

That said, the Falcons’ head coach, Raheem Morris, noticed Robinson’s strong outing. “He’s definitely the best player in football in my head,” Morris said. “I don’t care, he’s unbelievable. I love the kid, I love everything about him. I love watching him with the ball. I love his confidence. I love his demeanor. I love his mindset. I love the leadership. I love everything about him.”

The signs are clear: While it’s too early to say, in his third season only, Robinson is now staring at his first MVP nod.

Bijan Robinson is off to a great start to the season

Through six weeks, injuries have thrown a wrench into everything and have sidelined some of the top players. Think of Lamar Jackson, Brock Purdy, Tyreek Hill, and on and on. But if we look at the MVP race ahead of Week 7, Bijan Robinson is clearly leading from the front with his strong performance so far.

As per SI’s fantasy football MVP ladder heading into Week 7, the Falcons’ running back has been the best fantasy player in the league this season, despite already having a bye week. He’s already surpassed Christian McCaffrey, RB Jonathan Taylor, and WR Puka Nacua in SI’s MVP ladder.

To put that in perspective, Robinson has already piled up more scrimmage yards through the first six games than any RB in the franchise’s history. We’re talking 822 total yards so far, after adding 238 yards from scrimmage against the Bills on Monday. That said, the Falcons are 3-2 heading into Week 7. And Robinson is already flirting with the MVP contender list.