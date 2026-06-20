Tua Tagovailoa Emerges as the “Obvious” Falcons QB1 for One Key Reason With Michael Penix Jr. Facing Uncertainty

“We know we’re in a competition, but at the same time, we’re on the same team,” Tua Tagovailoa said of his competition with Michael Penix Jr. during the mandatory minicamp. The Atlanta Falcons know that they’re amid a quarterback competition, and both Tua and Penix Jr. have acknowledged it. Amidst the latest developments ahead of the 2026 season, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has reported a major reason why Tua has a clear edge over the third-year signal-caller.

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“This competition really hasn’t begun yet because Michael Pennix has been limited to seven-man work,” Fowler said. “He’s been thrown for a few weeks. Tua Tagovailoa has been taking a lot of those reps, and so in earnest, that will begin in camp, where Penix is hopeful that he can be cleared for contact and do more. Now, one thing that helps Tua, I was told that Kevin Stefanski’s offense, the most important thing he values is accuracy. When I asked a team source what Tua has done this spring, I was told he’s been really accurate. So, that does help his cause.”

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Head coach Kevin Stefanski’s offense relies on timing and accuracy. Tua, meanwhile, has thrived while operating in that offense. With Mike McDaniel as his head coach, he led the league in passing yards in 2023 and in completion rate in 2024. The quarterback has a 68% completion rate in his NFL career.

Now, the seventh-year signal-caller is heading toward the 2026 season after signing a one-year deal with the Falcons earlier this offseason. And so far, that deal is paying off. For a broader context, the Falcons have one of the best offensive lines in the league, with Jake Matthews, Matthew Bergeron, Ryan Neuzil, Chris Lindstrom, and Jawaan Taylor leading it.

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Tua has also found some of the best offensive playmakers in Atlanta, with Drake London fresh off a contract extension and Bijan Robinson leading the running game. That was evident during the mandatory minicamp as well. The quarterback kicked off the camp to a great start in an 11-on-11 team session in the red zone, where he went 3-for-3 with a touchdown pass to Robinson.

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At the same time, he also connected with rookie wide receiver Zachariah Branch and free agent acquisition Jahan Dotson. While it’s true that he had a disappointing year in 2025, Tua turned heads in his initial seasons with the Miami Dolphins, especially in 2023, when he threw for 4,624 yards and 29 touchdowns. So, it’s highly likely for the 28-year-old to start coming this week 1.

On the other hand, Penix Jr.’s uncertainty ahead of the 2026 season makes Tua’s chances to earn the QB1 job even stronger. The third-year quarterback went down with a season-ending ACL tear during the 2025 season and underwent surgery in November.

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While he was allowed to throw at the OTAs, he’d been operating in 7-on-7 drills during the team’s mandatory minicamp this week, considering he’s not 100% fit as of now. This is why Fowler believes that the quarterback competition hasn’t properly started yet. But Penix is still expected to split reps with Tua in the training camp, while aiming to make a Week 1 return.

“Ever since I got hurt, that’s been a goal,” Penix said last month about his plans to be ready for the kickoff game. “But at the same time, I’ve got to focus on the right now and right now I’ve got to do whatever I can to get better each and every day.”

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That said, the 2026 season will carry significant weight for both left-handed quarterbacks. While it will be a make-or-break year for Tua Tagovailoa, who is entering the season on a one-year deal, it will also be a prove-it year for Michael Penix Jr., who is returning from a season-ending injury.