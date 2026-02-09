5 Million Americans Join Brett Favre to Officially Boycott Bad Bunny’s Half Time Performance at Super Bowl LX

As the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots moved past the halftime break, most expected a fierce battle to unfold on the field. And while Seattle has clearly held the upper hand so far, Super Bowl Sunday delivered a different kind of rivalry altogether. Only this time, it didn’t play out between the lines. On February 8, Turning Point USA rolled out its own counterprogramming: “The All-American Halftime Show.”

The live-streamed event positioned itself as a direct alternative to the NFL’s official halftime show, headlined by Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny. And as that unfolded, millions of viewers shifted their attention away from the league’s biggest stage and toward the alternate broadcast. At the time of writing, more than five million Americans had tuned in to watch TPUSA’s event, streamed globally on YouTube, joining former NFL quarterback Brett Favre in doing so.

Favre, in his previous statement, made it clear that, “Not familiar with Bad Bunny so don’t know if his music is good or bad. I’m just going to watch what I know Lee Brice, Kid Rock All-American Halftime Show.”

The alternate show featured a star-studded lineup led by Kid Rock, alongside Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett. While NBC aired Bad Bunny’s halftime performance live from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, platforms including YouTube, Daily Wire+, TBN, OAN, and Real America’s Voice streamed the alternative show.

And judging by the numbers, it’s easy to see why millions of Americans opted to watch Kid Rock and company instead during the halftime break. The league announced Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl halftime headliner last year. The decision immediately drew heavy criticism from conservative commentators and even former President Donald Trump, who questioned both Bad Bunny’s popularity and his fit for the event.

Erika Kirk, CEO of Turning Point USA and widow of the organization’s late founder, Charlie Kirk, framed the show as a celebration of “faith, family, and freedom.”

“He’s said he’s having a dance party, wearing a dress, and singing in Spanish? Cool. We plan to play great songs for folks who love America,” Kid Rock said about the All-American Half-time Show during the show’s announcement, in contrast to Bad Bunny’s performance.

TPUSA built the lineup specifically to appeal to country and rock fans. Kid Rock, known for his genre-blending catalog with hits like Picture and All Summer Long, anchored the show. Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett, who won New Female Artist of the Year at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards, rounded out the roster, each bringing a loyal fanbase of their own.

With the Seahawks and Patriots now back on the field for the final half, one thing feels clear. This year’s Super Bowl halftime moment sharply divided viewers. While plenty stayed locked in on Bad Bunny’s live performance from Santa Clara, more than five million others kept their eyes fixed elsewhere, choosing the All-American Halftime Show instead.

Erika Kirk emphasized TPUSA’s All-American Half-time Show

Ahead of TPUSA’s All-American Halftime Show, Erika Kirk underscored why the event mattered far beyond ratings or counterprogramming. In a statement, Kirk made it clear that the show carries deep personal significance for her and her family. According to Kirk, the event was designed to honor her late husband, Charlie Kirk, who passed away in September 2025 at the age of 31.

“It’s powerful because what Charlie always loved and knew is that he wanted to be in the forefront of the culture war,” she told FOX News. “He would be fist-pumping at this. He would be so stoked. And what better way to honor him than to just get in the middle of this and be able to offer an alternative to families.”

TPUSA first announced the alternate show last fall. It was framed as a response to Bad Bunny being selected as the Super Bowl halftime headliner. That said, viewers have experienced alternatives during the NFL’s biggest night before. Back in the 1990s, programs like “In Living Color” and “Beavis and Butt-Head” famously pulled audiences away from the league’s official halftime entertainment.

This year, though, the alternative event carried a much deeper emotional weight for Erika Kirk. And judging by how things played out, it clearly resonated. The show drew millions of viewers across multiple platforms, with many fans, along with Brett Favre, choosing to pivot toward the All-American Halftime Show instead of Bad Bunny’s performance.