5 NFL Rule Changes That Turned the League Upside Down Overnight Amid Browns’ Wild Draft Proposal

Essentials Inside The Story Why did the league put in a rule to restrain the legendary Steelers CB Mel Blount

A Browns punter famously scored the first two-point conversion in NFL history

With the inception of overtime, regular-season ties have now become much rarer

Change the rule, change the game, they say. But having been around for over a century now, the idea of a change doesn’t just happen in the National Football League. With a well-established system in place, the NFL rests the final decision of putting a rule into place or voiding it in the hands of 24 of 32 team owners in the league via voting.

This year, the Cleveland Browns have proposed that franchises should be allowed to trade draft picks up to five years ahead instead of the current three. The Pittsburgh Steelers have proposed an idea regarding player contact during the free agency negotiation window. As these two proposals await their reviews, let’s look back at the five most impactful rule changes in NFL history that have amended the game for good.

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Five important rule changes the NFL has implemented

5. The two-point conversion

Imagine the clock winding down in the fourth quarter, and just seconds remain. The offense finally breaks through and scores a touchdown, but the stadium stands still because the team is still down by one. Trying a 2-point conversion from the two-yard line wasn’t a possibility before. But now, the offense has options.

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Going for a two-point conversion when you’re down two late, you tie the game. If a touchdown puts you up by one, you go for two, so an opponent’s field goal only ties the game. But it’s not to say it wasn’t part of football.

The NCAA adopted it in 1958, and it became a key feature in the AFL. However, after the merger in 1970, the NFL chose not to bring it over until 1994. Since then, it has evolved on both sides of the ball. Here are some numbers for you:

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In the 2025 season, 32 teams accounted for 59 of 128 two-point conversion attempts.

The Miami Dolphins and the Dallas Cowboys’ defense had a two-point conversion each last season.

In 2024, 55 of 135 two-point conversions were successful. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans had defensive two-point conversions each.

While an offense can approach the play through the air or ground, it is mainly considered a pass play. In the last ten years, 72.5 percent of the two-point conversions were passing plays.

The Browns punter, Tom Tupa, became the first player to score a two-point conversion in an NFL game. Today, that rule can decide outcomes in the final seconds, and in some cases, eliminate the need for overtime.

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4. The Inception of Overtime

In most sports, you either win or you lose. There is, however, another outcome that exists, even if no one really enjoys it: a tie. For a long time, that was a common sight in the NFL.

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Games would go on for hours and still end without a winner, something that never quite sat well with fans. That led the league to make a change.

In 1974, the NFL introduced overtime just before the start of the season, giving teams a chance to decide games that were previously ending in ties. While ties can still happen in the regular season (as seen in the Packers vs. Cowboys’ Week 4 game that ended in 40-40), they have become far less frequent since overtime was introduced. Last season, 16 of 286 games went into overtime.

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3. Playoff Expansion

The NFL postseason did not always look the way it does today. In its early days, the season essentially built up to just one game: the NFL Championship. Let’s check out the timeline:

1967: The format evolved as the league introduced a small playoff bracket with four teams.

After 1970: Post the AFL-NFL merger, the postseason grew to eight teams, with division winners earning spots.

1978: The league introduced Wild Card entries to include top teams that did not win their divisions.

1990: The playoff field expanded to 12 teams.

2020: The playoff field expanded to 14 teams, shaping the modern postseason structure we see today.

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2. The Hash Marks

For a long time, NFL rules dictated that if a play ended near the sideline, the next snap would take place right there. That might sound simple, but it created real problems.

Offenses would often get stuck operating from one side of the field. Field goal attempts became tougher because of awkward angles. And teams frequently had to waste a down just to reposition the ball closer to the middle. To fix that, the league introduced hash marks all the way back in 1933.

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The idea was to standardize ball placement and improve flow on offense.

The NFL originally placed the hash marks 10 yards from each sideline. That spacing was later adjusted, and by 1972, the marks were moved to their current position, 70 feet and nine inches from each sideline.

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Credits: Imago

With that system in place, the ball is now spotted on the nearest hash instead of the sideline. The result is a more balanced field, cleaner kicking angles, and far fewer wasted plays just to reset positioning.

1. The Mel Blount Rule (The Bump-and-Run Rule)

The Steelers legend Mel Blount played a direct role in shaping one of the most important rules for passing offenses. Before this change, cornerbacks relied heavily on the bump and run technique, using constant physical contact to disrupt receivers all the way down the field. Blount, in particular, took that physical style to another level.

His ability to overpower receivers forced the league to step in and rethink how much contact should be allowed. That led to what became known as the Mel Blount Rule.

Introduced in 1978, it limited defensive contact with receivers to within five yards of the line of scrimmage, fundamentally changing how the passing game operates in the NFL.

That said, the NFL has consistently introduced rule changes over the years that have reshaped the game in significant ways. Many of those changes have already left a lasting impact on how football is played today. And now, with the Browns proposing another adjustment, the league could be on the verge of yet another shift, with the less likely prospect that the Browns are planning.

A look at the Browns’ new proposed draft rule

The league hears new proposals all the time. However, it has a system to pass a rule into being. Just last year, the Green Bay Packers pushed to ban the infamous Tush Push. Not receiving enough votes from the required 24 of 32 team owners, the idea was put on hold. This year, no one brought that up again as the defenses learned how to adapt. But that hasn’t stopped teams from introducing new proposals.

This offseason, the Browns have proposed an idea focused on long-term team building. The proposal would allow teams to trade draft picks up to five years into the future, extending the current limit of three years. In simple terms, it gives franchises a longer runway to manage assets, something closer to the NBA’s seven-year trading window.

This comes at a time when teams are already aggressive with draft capital. Ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, six first-round picks have already been traded, per ESPN, including the Denver Broncos sending theirs to Miami in the deal for Jaylen Waddle.

For the rule to pass, at least 24 of the 32 teams need to approve it. Whether that happens or not will be considered at the upcoming league meeting.