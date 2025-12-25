Frustrated Kirk Herbstreit Makes Retirement Admission Ahead of NFL Gig on Christmas Day

Kirk Herbstreit, who has spent decades as a college football analyst at ESPN, recently appeared on The Inner Circle Podcast. And he spoke candidly about where he believes sports media has gone off track. He pointed to the debate-show format popularized by First Take and perfected by Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith as the moment things fundamentally shifted.

According to Herbstreit, that model spread quickly across networks, rewarding volume, outrage, and virality over thoughtful analysis. And while he understands why it works from a business standpoint, he made his stance clear: he would rather walk away than participate in that style of television.

“I watch some of these shows on various networks, especially the NFL shows, and it drives me crazy where our industry has gone,” Herbstreit expressed his frustration. “And politics are obviously this way, too, but it’s a lot of clickbait. It’s a lot of like really loud comments that will maybe go viral. ‘I might not believe in it, but it’s gonna go viral, and people are going to know who I am.’ Man, I will quit before I ever do that. Like, if that’s what it takes to make it, I would never do this.”

In his view, many shows now argue simply for the sake of arguing. The objective isn’t insight. It’s attention. And that leads to the obvious question: how did it get here? Herbstreit’s answer is fairly direct. Shows like Pardon the Interruption and Around the Horn proved that conflict-driven television draws ratings. Once ESPN saw the formula worked, it scaled the approach across its programming, including Get Up.

But where Herbstreit draws the line is College GameDay. He argues that GameDay operates differently, staying centered on players, coaches, and football itself rather than manufactured debate. The sportscaster noted:

“On GameDay, we don’t do that. Again, Pat [McAfee’s] crazy and fun, but we make it about the players, we make it about the coaches, and we make it about the storylines. We really don’t make it about us. And the reason I’ll tell y’all that is if it ever changed, I would be so fast gone out of studio television. But I’m lucky. I kind of live on an island where we’re allowed to still talk ball and still just have fun talking about ball.”

And that’s where the tension sits. Herbstreit sees his corner of the industry as insulated. But the reality is that the “island” he describes exists inside the same company that built and monetized the debate-show ecosystem he’s criticizing, which makes his critique understandable. But also ironic. The only difference that is hard to argue is that Kirk Herbstreit believes his approach is fundamentally different from everyone else: Analysis rather than clickbait. And he’d rather walk away than become a part of the latter.

On the flip side, though, and aside from criticizing the modern NFL debate shows, the veteran sportscaster is all set for the NFL Christmas Day gig.

Kirk Herbstreit to announce the Chiefs vs Broncos

The 2025 NFL Christmas Day slate is stacked with three divisional matchups. It starts with the Dallas Cowboys visiting the Washington Commanders, followed by the Detroit Lions heading to face the Minnesota Vikings. The nightcap then features the Denver Broncos at the Kansas City Chiefs. The first two games will stream on Netflix, while Chiefs vs. Broncos will air on Amazon Prime Video.

For that finale, Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call alongside play-by-play announcer Al Michaels and sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung. Terry McAulay will handle rules analysis, while the pregame show features host Charissa Thompson with analysts Andrew Whitworth, Richard Sherman, Tony Gonzalez, and Ryan Fitzpatrick. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT.

As for the game itself, the Broncos enter as clear favorites, and the logic is simple. Kansas City is officially out of the playoff race. Denver is still pushing to clinch the AFC’s No. 1 seed and secure a first-round bye. And factor in multiple injuries on the Chiefs’ roster, and the matchup looks steep, if not potentially one-sided. Still, it’s Christmas night football. How it actually plays out is something everyone will be watching closely. Stay tuned for the game.