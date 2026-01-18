Cam Skattebo Sends Expletive-Laced Message on Giants’ John Harbaugh Announcement

The New York Giants were reportedly John Harbaugh’s preferred destination the moment his 18-year run with the Baltimore Ravens came to an end. Fast forward to now, and that interest has officially turned into a five-year agreement, with Harbaugh taking over as the next head coach of Big Blue. As that happened, the announcement immediately drew reactions from inside the Giants’ locker room.

Running back Cam Skattebo didn’t bother holding back. He reposted the team’s welcome graphic on his Instagram story with a blunt message: “NEW F—ING ERA.”

The message wasn’t subtle. And it summed up exactly how the locker room seems to view the Harbaugh hire. Skattebo, who is currently rehabbing ahead of his second NFL season, opened his rookie year on a promising note. He piled up 410 rushing yards and five touchdowns through eight games. But his momentum came to a halt in Week 8 with a severe ankle injury against the Philadelphia Eagles. The injury eventually ended the rest of his season.

Since then, almost everything around him has changed.

The Giants limped to a 4–13 finish in the 2025 season. Brian Daboll was dismissed midseason. And the franchise once again hit reset mode. That reset now comes with Harbaugh at the center of it, giving Skattebo and the rest of the roster a very different future and a new era to look forward to.

After leaving Baltimore, Harbaugh’s name was linked to several teams, including the Falcons, Titans, and Cardinals. Still, over the past few weeks, league chatter consistently pointed toward New York. Giants ownership reportedly showed strong interest early, and Harbaugh, in turn, viewed the job as the right fit. And after a short negotiation window, both sides landed on a five-year deal believed to be worth around $100 million.

In his first public remarks since signing, Harbaugh made it clear that he “can’t wait” to get to work. “This is the New York Giants,” Harbaugh said, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “I’m proud and honored to the head coach of this historic franchise, and especially excited to work with the Mara and Tisch families. But most of all, I can’t wait to get started with the great players on this football team to see what we can accomplish together.”

That urgency makes sense. Harbaugh leaves behind an 18-year stint in Baltimore that included a 180–113 regular-season record, 12 playoff appearances, 11 double-digit win seasons, and six AFC North titles. Now, he inherits a Giants team that has gone 7-27 in the last two seasons and hasn’t won the NFC East since their 2011 Super Bowl run, and is desperate for stability.

Still, the cupboard isn’t empty.

With young pieces like Skattebo in the backfield, quarterback Jaxson Dart, and wide receiver Malik Nabers, Harbaugh steps into a situation that has talent, even if it needs structure. For a team that’s been searching for direction, this move isn’t just about hiring a big name. It’s more about finally committing to a clear identity. It’s a new start for the Giants following a stint with Daboll. Speaking of which, Coach Daboll has also been linked to a couple of teams since he departed from the Big Apple.

Brian Daboll to reportedly interview for the Eagles’ OC job

Since being fired by the Giants, midway through the 2025 season, Brian Daboll hasn’t exactly stayed off the radar. In fact, his name has quietly resurfaced in multiple coaching conversations around the league. According to Adam Schefter, the 50-year-old is now expected to interview for the Eagles’ offensive coordinator position.

The news comes months after New York ended Daboll’s tenure following a brutal 2–8 start to the season. That stretch effectively closed the book on his three-and-a-half years with the Giants. In the process, he finished with a 21–41–1 regular-season record and just one playoff win. Still, it’s not as if his résumé lacks credibility.

Daboll was named AP Coach of the Year in 2022 after guiding the Giants to a 9–7–1 record and their first postseason appearance since 2016. That’s what makes the Eagles’ connection interesting. He previously worked with Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni on the Kansas City Chiefs’ staff back in 2012. He also coached Jalen Hurts at Alabama in 2017 and mentored Saquon Barkley during his time in New York. There’s familiarity, shared history, and a football language that already exists.

While he’s also expected to interview for the Los Angeles Chargers, the situation is straightforward. Daboll is back on the market. And teams are trying to determine where he fits best. Whether that ends up being another shot as a head coach or a reset as an OC, and whether that role comes in Philadelphia or elsewhere, is still very much up in the air.