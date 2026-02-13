Condolences Pour In for Grieving Russell Wilson as Giants QB Mourns Loss of 12-Year-Old Dog

The New York Giants’ quarterback, Russell Wilson, and his wife, Ciara, don’t treat their dogs like pets. They treat them like family. And if you’ve ever had a dog who thinks your lap, your bed, and your personal space all belong to them, you get it. That bond runs deep. So when the Wilson household loses one, it’s not a small moment. It’s personal. On Friday, February 13, Wilson took to Instagram to share that their dog Naomi had passed away.

“Our sweet Naomi,” Wilson captioned his IG post, while sharing a picture of himself with Naomi. “Thank you for over 12 years of cuddles, kisses, and loyalty. You brought so much love to our family and gave us so many happy memories. You’re back with your soulmate Prince now in Doggy Heaven! We Love you always ❤️.”

Naomi was a Great Dane, one of those towering, gentle breeds that somehow manages to be both majestic and clingy at the same time. Great Danes typically stand between 28 and 32 inches tall and are known for being social, affectionate, and eager to impress. Wilson used to jokingly call Naomi a “Supermodel” because of her height.

And while the breed’s average lifespan is usually around 7–10 years, Naomi lived to celebrate her 12th birthday on December 2, 2025. That alone says something. Wilson has often talked about how their dogs insert themselves into every family moment. And it wasn’t just Naomi. The quarterback, who has worked with the Banfield Foundation to help provide resources for pet owners in abusive situations, shared five dogs with Ciara.

We’re talking about three Great Danes (Prince, Hero, and Naomi), along with a Malti Poo. Then in 2022, Wilson surprised Ciara with another puppy named Bronco, affectionately nicknamed “Bronco Love Brownie” by their kids. But even in a house full of love, loss has hit hard. Naomi’s passing comes a little over a year after the couple lost Prince on January 16, 2025. Back then, Wilson posted another heartfelt tribute.

“Prince’ 12 years ago you came into my life. I got you my rookie year & you have been a blessing to our family with so many memories, hugs and kisses from our 4 kids and us.”

He shared a photo of himself and Ciara on the floor, snuggled up with Prince. Wilson revealed that Prince had beaten cancer twice and lived far longer than many dogs of his breed. Now, with Naomi gone too, it marks the loss of two longtime companions in a short span. Wilson didn’t disclose the cause of Naomi’s death. He didn’t need to. The emotion was clear enough. And judging by the flood of tributes in the comments, fans felt it right along with them.

Fans paid tributes to Russell Wilson’s dog, Naomi

Once Russell Wilson shared the passing of Naomi, the reaction section quickly turned into a digital condolence book. One fan wrote, “Awww, this is so sad 😞 I am so very sorry to hear of your sweet Naomi passing, rest easy sweet pup 💔🐾🌈.” It wasn’t just sympathy. It was recognition. Recognition of a life lived, a bond shared, and a family hurting in public.

Another comment read, “Awhhh Naomi!! We love you the best there ever was! ❤️❤️.” That line felt less like a message to Wilson and more like a direct goodbye to Naomi herself. It shows how followers didn’t see her as background detail in a celebrity household. She had an identity. A presence. A following of her own.

Then came the simpler, quieter notes: “My condolences 🥺❤️❤️🙏🏽” and “I’m sorry for your loss ❤️❤️.” Short. Direct. No overthinking. And sometimes that’s what resonates most. Grief doesn’t always require a paragraph. It just needs acknowledgment. These comments reflected a shared understanding that loss, celebrity or not, levels everyone the same way.

One message stood out for its personal touch: “Sweet puppers RIP. I never met a dog named Naomi. Love it. Its my name too! Thinking of you all.” A stranger finds a connection in something as simple as a shared name. In moments like this, the comment section stops being noise and starts feeling like a community. In the end, the reactions weren’t about fame. They were about empathy. And for Wilson and Ciara, that kind of support likely mattered more than anything.