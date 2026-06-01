Ex-Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Finds New Home as Giants Load Up Jaxson Dart’s Offense

With multiple injuries in the wide receiver room, the New York Giants have gone all out in stacking up the roster in that position. After hosting several wide receivers for workouts, the Giants have added three receivers to the roster ahead of the 2026 season. New York first brought back Odell Beckham Jr., then signed Braxton Berrios. And now, the team has added another veteran receiver to the depth chart.

Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Giants are signing former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster following Monday’s workout. Smith-Schuster joins New York after concluding his second stint with Kansas City, where he spent the past couple of seasons.

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