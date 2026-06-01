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Ex-Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Finds New Home as Giants Load Up Jaxson Dart’s Offense

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Keshav Pareek

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Jun 1, 2026 | 1:22 PM CDT

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Ex-Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Finds New Home as Giants Load Up Jaxson Dart’s Offense

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Keshav Pareek

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Jun 1, 2026 | 1:22 PM CDT

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With multiple injuries in the wide receiver room, the New York Giants have gone all out in stacking up the roster in that position. After hosting several wide receivers for workouts, the Giants have added three receivers to the roster ahead of the 2026 season. New York first brought back Odell Beckham Jr., then signed Braxton Berrios. And now, the team has added another veteran receiver to the depth chart.

Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Giants are signing former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster following Monday’s workout. Smith-Schuster joins New York after concluding his second stint with Kansas City, where he spent the past couple of seasons.

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Keshav Pareek

2,171 Articles

Keshav Pareek is a Senior NFL Features Writer at EssentiallySports, where he has covered two action-packed football seasons. He also contributes to the ES Behind the Scenes series, spotlighting the lives of top NFL stars off the field. Keshav is known for weaving humor into serious sports writing and connecting with readers by tapping into the emotional heart of the game. He’s particularly fascinated by the NFL Draft’s “Green Room” drama and remains puzzled by Shedeur Sanders’ unexpected draft slide, an outcome he calls downright baffling. With a fresh wave of breakout talent on the horizon, Keshav is primed for another thrilling season. A lifelong NFL fan, Keshav closely follows quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, drawing inspiration from their leadership and playmaking ability in his coverage. He brings a mix of sharp analysis and narrative storytelling to every story, providing readers with a compelling view of the league both on and off the field.

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