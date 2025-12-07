brand-logo
Fact Check: Did Russell Wilson Retire? Explaining Giants QB's Situation

Keshav Pareek

Dec 7, 2025

Imago

Imago

When Russell Wilson signed with the New York Giants earlier this year, he probably didn’t expect to be sidelined mid-season. But that’s exactly where things landed. New York has been rolling with Jaxson Dart for weeks. But with the Giants on a Week 14 bye, Wilson still won’t be idle, as he’s trading his helmet for a microphone, joining CBS this Sunday.

“Thrilled to have 10x Pro Bowler, 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year and Super Bowl Champion [Russell Wilson] on to talk ball this Sunday,” the NFL on CBS announced this week.

Naturally, that sparked the retirement question. But no, Wilson isn’t walking away. This feels more like an early audition, especially since plenty of NFL players transition into broadcasting once their careers wind down. Wilson hasn’t hinted at hanging it up yet, but as a backup this season, that decision may not be too far off, whether it’s a year or two down the line.

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!

