Giants GM Joe Schoen Makes Decision on Hiring College Coaches After Belichick’s Announcement

The New York Giants might have pulled the plug on Brian Daboll, but their general manager, Joe Schoen, has miles to go. And now, the entire franchise basically hinges on the GM’s next big task: finding the right head coach. So the big question becomes: where is Schoen actually looking? That’s where FOX’s Jay Glazer dropped some interesting insight.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to Glazer, Schoen told him the Giants are approaching this hire with two very different lanes in mind. Option A: Go get a true quarterback developer, an offensive-minded coach who can take rookie Jaxson Dart and shape him into the franchise guy. Option B: Forget the X’s and O’s genius and instead bring in a full-blown culture builder, the kind of coach who instantly changes the energy of the locker room. Think Dan Campbell. Think Mike Tomlin.

However, Glazer says there’s one direction the Giants absolutely won’t take: college football. “One place I don’t see them going to, though? It’s college,” Glazer said. “There’s been a million college names out there. I don’t see him (Schoen) doing that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s no doubt that college names always get tossed around the second a head-coaching job opens up, and the Giants were no different. The moment Daboll was shown the door, the rumor mill immediately tried to pair them with big names, most notably New England Patriots legend and current UNC head coach Bill Belichick.

But Glazer isn’t buying it. He says it’s highly unlikely that Joe Schoen dips into the college ranks at all for this hire. But if you ask the FOX analyst about some hot names, he actually has a few in his mind, on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think you could see guys like Mike McCarthy if we’re talking about offensive coaches, right? I got like Matt Nagy. I think they’d like Arthur Smith. Somebody who’s had some experience in the defensive side of the ball, Steve Spagnuolo. Lou Anarumo, who brings that presence also.”

Long story short: Glazer believes that Joe Schoen will lead the search to hire a new head coach. It could be a current defensive coordinator. It could be a current offensive coordinator as well. However, it’s unlikely for him to hire a college coach. Meanwhile, at least one college HC has already declined to coach the Giants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

As Joe Schoen shuts the door on college options, Bill Belichick shuts the door on the NFL

Right after the Giants moved on from Brian Daboll, the rumor mill wasted no time firing up. And one name kept popping up louder than the rest: Bill Belichick. It made sense on paper, but that conversation didn’t last long. Belichick, now at UNC, shut it down himself, putting out a statement saying he’s not pursuing any NFL head-coaching jobs.

“I have great respect and genuinely care for the New York Giants organization and both the Mara and Tisch families,” Belichick wrote in a statement. “The New York Giants played an important role in my life and in my coaching journey. It was a privilege for me to work for the Mara family and be a member of Coach Parcells’ staff for over a decade. However, despite circulating rumors, I have not and will not pursue any NFL head coaching vacancies.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Belichick spent his entire coaching career in the NFL before joining the UNC. In the process, he won six Super Bowls with the Patriots and a couple more with the Giants as a DC under Bill Parcells‘ coaching in the 1986 and 1990 seasons. However, after parting ways with the Patriots a few years back, Belichick became UNC’s HC. And for the time being, he chooses to stay committed to college football.