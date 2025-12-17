Giants’ Russell Wilson Announces Personal Move Away From New York After Sharing Retirement Plans

Russell Wilson’s role on the field may be shrinking, with the New York Giants quarterback slipping to QB3 behind Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston. But his impact off the field tells a very different story. Alongside his wife, Ciara, Wilson co-founded the Why Not You Foundation, and giving back has always been central to his identity. His latest Instagram story only reinforced that.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Wednesday, December 17, Wilson shared another milestone, revealing that the Why Not You Foundation is opening a new center. This time in Los Angeles. And it’s clearly a moment he’s proud of.

“So proud to be launching another @whynotyoufdn center in LA!!!” Wilson wrote in his story.

ADVERTISEMENT

The story featured a clip originally posted by the foundation’s Instagram page. And the visuals said plenty on their own. The video shows a group of elementary school–aged kids walking through the new center, getting their first look at the space.

Inside, the setup is clearly intentional: a newly built tech classroom with round tables, laptops at every seat, colorful flooring, books placed upright at the center of the tables, and tech equipment lining the walls. It’s not ceremonial. It looks functional. Built to be used. The foundation’s caption spelled out the purpose clearly:

“We are thrilled to open our first west coast space in partnership with @bgcpasadena! The space will allow more youth and teens to lead with a “why not you” attitude while also supporting a community drastically impacted by the wildfires earlier this year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And that pretty much sums up the core of the Why Not You Foundation. The mission has always been consistent: empowering youth by advancing education, improving children’s health, and fighting poverty. This new Los Angeles center simply becomes the latest extension of that goal, which also intends to help those impacted by the wildfires. With this opening, the foundation now has three active locations nationwide.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants Minicamp Jun 17, 2025 East Rutherford, NJ, USA New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson 3 warms up during minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. East Rutherford Quest Diagnostics Training Cente NJ USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJohnxJonesx 20250617_szo_ja1_0018

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The first opened in Pittsburgh in 2024, in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania. The second followed in Atlanta in 2025, alongside the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta. Los Angeles now joins that list as the foundation’s first West Coast space. And they’re not stopping there. According to the foundation’s website, New York City and Seattle are next, with new centers expected to open in the coming months.

ADVERTISEMENT

So while Wilson continues to face questions about his future in football, and even whispers about retirement, his off-field legacy is quietly taking shape in real time. And unlike a quarterback depth chart, this is one area where his role doesn’t appear to be shrinking anytime soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russell Wilson has no intention to hang up his cleats anytime soon

During the Giants’ Week 14 bye, Russell Wilson made an appearance on the CBS Network as a guest analyst. And naturally, that immediately sparked a familiar question: Is retirement creeping up? The curiosity wasn’t coming out of thin air. Dart has firmly taken over as QB1, and with Wilson out of the lineup, Winston has been handling backup duties. Put all that together, add a TV analyst seat, and the speculation almost writes itself.

But during his CBS appearance, Wilson shut that door pretty quickly and made it clear he’s not thinking about retirement anytime soon.

“I threw for 450 yards and three touchdowns against Dallas. I can still flick it,” he said. “I know I’m capable of.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Wilson put up video-game numbers against the Dallas Cowboys, finishing 30-of-41 for 450 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. New York even grabbed a 40–37 lead late in the fourth quarter. But despite all that, the Giants still lost the game in overtime. Strangely enough, Wilson later called that loss one of his “favorite games” of his career.

What followed, though, told a very different story. Just a couple of weeks later, the veteran was benched in favor of the rookie quarterback. Not long after that, he slid further down the depth chart, eventually landing at QB3. That context helps explain why Wilson has started appearing in places outside the NFL spotlight, including his recent appearance as a guest analyst on CBS. But Wilson made it clear that he didn’t arrive in New York just to warm the bench.

“I think it definitely helped, but it’s not why I came here,” he added. “I came here because it was an opportunity to win. I wanted to win and now, unfortunately, we haven’t been able to do that this year as a team. It’s been a tough year in that way.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, a future that includes broadcast work or a transition away from football doesn’t feel far-fetched. Especially with Wilson’s contract set to expire after this season, and the Giants clearly positioning Dart as their long-term quarterback. That said, Wilson hasn’t closed the door on playing. He’s made it clear he still wants to compete, and whether that happens in New York or elsewhere is something the 2026 offseason will likely decide.