Jaxson Dart Firmly Responds to Play-Style Doubts After Giants QB’s Bold John Harbaugh Claim

Explosiveness at quarterback in the NFL earns you fear from defenders, trust in the rushing attack, and the label of a true mobile quarterback. But it also comes with a cost: exposure to big hits and concussions. Jaxson Dart sits squarely at that intersection. The latter, though, has sparked real concern, with several analysts urging him to scale back the running to avoid unnecessary punishment. Dart, for his part, has now made his stance clear on using his legs as he approaches his second NFL season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think that it’s very situational-based. I mean, first I get down like, ‘Alright, let’s be good with our bodies here. Let’s not take anything that’s unnecessary,'” the New York Giants‘ quarterback said on the Ross Tucker Football Podcast. “In crucial situations, I promise I’m not gonna be the one that’s gonna slide before that first down. I’m gonna give it everything I got to go get that first down, and really like play the game as hard as I can.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Translation: Dart operates with a fighter’s mentality. If there’s a first down within reach, he’s not defaulting to the safe option. And as he pointed out, that approach isn’t new.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Ole Miss, after taking over the starting role, he closed his college career with more than 1,500 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns, production that reinforced his identity as a dual-threat.

That profile factored into the Giants’ decision to trade up and select him 25th overall in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. And once he got his opportunity in New York after Russell Wilson was benched, Dart played the same way.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

He finished his rookie season 4-8 as a starter, throwing for over 2,000 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 487 rushing yards and nine rushing scores. On paper, it’s the blueprint of a modern dual-threat quarterback, something that benefits the Giants and new head coach John Harbaugh.

But the tradeoff became clear. Dart sustained a record five concussions during his rookie year and missed two regular-season games due to confirmed cases. In other words, the same aggressiveness that moves the chains has also exposed him to repeated punishment.

ADVERTISEMENT

For a broader context, two moments stood out. In a 24-20 loss to the Chicago Bears, Dart absorbed a hard third-quarter hit on a fumble. He was struck from the side by a defensive lineman tracking back, his head hitting the turf as he rose slowly and lingered on one knee before heading to the sideline. He briefly returned for two plays but was later evaluated in the blue medical tent between quarters.

Weeks later, against the New England Patriots, the hit was even more violent. In Week 13, Dart scrambled along the sideline on second-and-13, trying to extend the drive. Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss delivered a shot that sent him crashing into his own bench.

ADVERTISEMENT

And yet, none of it has altered his philosophy.

“That’s the style that I played since I can ever remember. So, why would I change it? It’s kind of my mindset,” Dart added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Questions about longevity are inevitable. But from his perspective, the aggression isn’t recklessness, it’s identity. And as he has explained, head coach John Harbaugh fully embraces the way he plays.

John Harbaugh loves the way Jaxson Dart plays

Throughout his rookie season, Jaxson Dart drew criticism for how he used his explosiveness. Analysts pointed out that he wasn’t just scrambling; he was fighting for extra yardage, lowering his shoulder, and absorbing contact that most quarterbacks would avoid.

ADVERTISEMENT

The concern wasn’t about production. It was about sustainability. Dart, though, isn’t backing down. And according to him, neither is his head coach.

“He loves the way that I play the game,” Dart said. “And I think that was one thing that kind of drew our relationship from a competitive standpoint. Like, he knows how much I love the sport, how passionate I am to go out there and compete at a high level, and he’s the exact same way. So, I can’t wait to play for a coach like him, who instills a relentless mindset—from his coaching staff to his players to the whole organization.”

Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – JANUARY 04: Jaxson Dart 6 of the New York Giants is tackled by Jadeveon Clowney 42 of the Dallas Cowboys during the game on January 4, 2026 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Cowboys at Giants EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26010422188

That alignment matters. In a short NFL career, Dart has already played under Brian Daboll and interim head coach Mike Kafka. Stability hasn’t exactly been part of the equation. Now, heading into Year 2, he’ll operate under Super Bowl-winning head coach John Harbaugh.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, this offseason gives both quarterback and coach time to build that connection properly, something the Giants have lacked amid years of inconsistency. Harbaugh isn’t stepping into unfamiliar territory, either.

He previously built an offense around a dynamic, run-capable quarterback in Baltimore. Now, he inherits a younger dual-threat signal-caller with a similar competitive edge, and perhaps even more room to grow.