Jaxson Dart Forced to Hold Serious Locker Room Meeting as Giants Confirm Stance on QB’s Off-Field Controversy

Essentials Inside The Story Giants QB Jaxson Dart faced intense scrutiny after introducing Trump at a political rally

The Giants' locker room had no prior knowledge of Dart's appearance

Linebacker Abdul Carter publicly criticized Dart's move on X

Jaxson Dart had every right to introduce the President of the United States at a political rally a few days ago, but what he didn’t realize was that the move would invite intense scrutiny, even from his own locker room. The New York Giants quarterback likely understood that when his teammate and linebacker Abdul Carter publicly criticized Dart through a social media post that reportedly generated more than 50 million impressions in less than 24 hours. This is exactly why, at some point, Dart was expected to address the situation with his teammates amid the growing controversy.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Per NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Dart addressed the recent political controversy with his teammates during a meeting on the second day of the Giants’ OTAs on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Ian Rapoport later confirmed that several Giants players, including Jameis Winston, Brian Burns, and Kayvon Thibodeaux, also spoke on the matter, and the team is now moving forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, the exact details of those conversations have not been disclosed by Dart or his teammates. And while the quarterback drew national attention following his political appearance, it was the reported tension within the Giants’ locker room that pushed the story into the spotlight. The entire situation began when Dart introduced the President at a rally earlier this week.

“Big Blue nation, it’s a pleasure to be here,” Dart said, taking the center stage. “…What an honor, what a privilege it is to be here. And without further ado, I’m grateful, I’m honored, and I’m pleased to introduce the 45th and 47th president of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon after, the criticism followed. More importantly, it came from someone he already had a connection with, beyond the locker room. Abdul Carter took to social media and questioned Dart publicly while reacting to the clip.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thought this s–t was AI; what are we doing, man,” Carter wrote on X.

The relationship between Carter and Dart dates back to their college careers. The two faced each other in the 2023 Peach Bowl, where Dart threw for 379 yards and three touchdowns while leading Ole Miss to a 38-25 victory. More than a year later, both players became first-round picks for the Giants in the 2025 NFL Draft. And when that happened, Carter openly praised Dart’s game.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m a big fan of Jaxson,” Carter said. “He ended up winning that [Peach Bowl] game, but just seeing how accurate he was just dishing the ball out, I knew he was a good quarterback. He beat us, so if you beat Penn State in a big game like that, I know you’re the real deal, especially at quarterback.”

The two have shared the Giants’ locker room since the 2025 season. But the 2026 offseason introduced a completely different narrative amid the controversy. And while Carter later clarified that the two had resolved the issue internally, tweeting, “Me & JD6 are good! We spoke earlier as Men. Y’all can keep y’all narratives,” the public conversation surrounding Dart and Carter’s reaction still continued to grow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carter’s criticism divided opinions across both the NFL community and the fanbase. Some argued that, as a 23-year-old quarterback entering only his second NFL season and potentially becoming the future face of the franchise, Dart should have avoided publicly aligning himself politically.

However, many also believe that Dart simply picked on a rare opportunity to introduce the President of the United States, and that Carter should have handled any disagreement privately instead of going public about it. Former NFL player Emmanuel Acho sided with that perspective.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This was a real error on the part of Abdul Carter, not on the part of Jaxson Dart,” Acho said. “Jaxson Dart was asked to introduce the President of the United States. How many people get an opportunity to do something like that, regardless of who the president is. You may have hated Barack Obama, you may have hated Joe Biden. And some guys didn’t want to go to the White House because they didn’t like those presidents, just like other guys didn’t want to go to the White House because they didn’t like President Trump.”

As the situation unfolded, Carter eventually deleted the post criticizing Dart from social media. Still, his response created the perception of internal tension inside the Giants’ locker room. That is exactly why the Giants have emphasized keeping matters like this within the locker room moving forward.

The Giants cleared their stance on the locker room tension

Soon after Jaxson Dart addressed his teammates, ESPN Giants reporter Jordan Raanan reported that sources told him one of the topics discussed during Wednesday’s meeting involved keeping matters like this “internal” instead of publicly airing frustrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, however, Raanan also reported that the Giants do not currently view the situation as something problematic moving forward or something that could become a long-term issue. That became an important detail considering the locker room reportedly had no prior knowledge that Dart had been invited to introduce the POTUS at a rally in Upstate New York last Friday.

The front office reportedly learned about Jaxson’s commitment 30 minutes before the event and couldn’t intervene much. Moreover, the bigger issue within the franchise wasn’t Dart introducing him but the fact that the quarterback tied the team to the event itself by using slogans like “Big Blue Nation” and “Go Big Blue” during the introduction.

ADVERTISEMENT

And when the quarterback eventually took the stage, teammates reportedly learned about the same in real time, leading to Carter’s very public recation. Still, the organization appears ready to move forward heading into the 2026 season, with both Dart and Carter preparing for their second year in the NFL.